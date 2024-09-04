Govt Must Form Panel On Sexual Harassment In Kannada Film Industry: Film Body

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) The for Rights and Equality (FIRE) on Wednesday asked the Karnataka to constitute a committee - headed by a retired judge - to study and report on sexual harassment in the Kannada film industry.

“The appointment of a retired judge-led committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the systematic issues faced by women in the Kannada film industry including sexual harassment is necessary,” FIRE said in a statement.

The group has urged the government to develop and recommend policies to ensure a healthy and equitable work environment for all women in the industry.

The FIRE statement - which is signed by 153 actresses, directors, male actors and film dignitaries from the Kannada film industry - is headed by noted film director Kavitha Lankesh and lead actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa as the Secretary.

“In the wake of Justice Hema Committee's report highlighting systematic issues faced by women including sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, FIRE, calls upon the Karnataka government to take immediate action to address similar concerns within the Kannada film industry,” Kavitha Lankesh stated.

He added while the FIRE has been instrumental in establishing India's first-ever film industry Internal Complaints Committee in the Kannada film industry and advocating for survivors of sexual harassment from 2017 to the present day, the group recognise that more comprehensive measures are needed to create a safe and equitable working environment for all women in the industry.

He said that the committee complete its investigation and submit its report within three months.

“We wish the findings of the report to be made public, at the earliest too,” he said.

Chetan Ahimsa, the popular actor and activist said that the exploitation of women is found in all fields, adding, that however, in the film industry, it is terrible.

“This is because there will be no office and CCTVs. Most of the time, one or two women will be working amidst 50 to 100 men,” he said.

He said that in many places there are no toilet facilities or dress-changing facilities for the female artists.

N.M. Suresh, the President of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) welcomed the development.“Any step giving protection to female actors is welcome,” he stated.