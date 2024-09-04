Sharjah Deputy Ruler Underlines Agile Gov't Communications In Solving Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SHARJAH, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Deputy of Sharjah and chairperson of Sharjah Council, Sultan Ahmad Al-Qasimi stated Wednesday that achieving agile communication starts with agility of the minds.

Inaugurating the 13th international forum for government communication, themed "Agile governments, innovative communication," Deputy Ruler Al-Qasimi underlined opening direct communication channels between audience and government bodies to solve people's issues urgently citing Sharjah's "Direct Line" Programme over and TV.

"Flexibility is deeply rooted in our nature, and issues were resolved swiftly in a time when a carrier pigeon was the fastest means of communication," the Deputy Ruler reflected, "Yet today, in our era of rapid advancements, unfortunately, certain terms have dominated the work of some governments: bureaucracy, the procedural cycle,"

The opening ceremony also included a short film featuring global advancements and its significance in improving people's quality of life through active and flexible communication between government and people.

The two-day forum, organized by the Emirate's media council, and under the auspices of Federal Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi. (end)

