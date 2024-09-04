GRI Bio To Present At The 2024 European Respiratory Congress

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA JOLLA, CA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the“Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (NKT) cell modulators for the of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced that its abstract has been accepted for a poster presentation at the 2024 European Respiratory (ERS) being held September 7-11, 2024 in Vienna, Austria.



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Type 1 Invariant Natural Killer T Cells Drive Lung Fibrosis

Presenter: Emily Calamita of Dr. Adam Byrne's laboratory, Imperial College London

Poster Number: PA3381

Session: Novel Insights in the Pathogenesis of Pulmonary Fibrosis

Date and Time: September 9, 2024, from 12:30 - 2:00 PM CEST

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website here .

About GRI Bio, Inc.

GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio's therapies are designed to target the activity of NKT cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type 1 invariant (iNKT) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio's lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 NKT agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.

