Mirin Market Is Projected To Grow US$ 425.03 Million And Expanding At 5.7% CAGR Forecast Period 2024-2032

The increasing presence of Japanese restaurants and demand for premium and health-conscious mirin varieties are augmenting the mirin growth.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global mirin market size is projected to generate a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2032, according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 258.30 million in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 272.17 million in 2024 to USD 425.03 million by 2032.Market Definition:Mirin is a light, sweet rice wine used in Japanese cooking. It's similar to sake but has high sugar and low alcohol content. Its making process involves the fermentation of a combination of steamed mochi rice, koji (fermented rice), and shochu for 1 to 2 months. Mirin is available in three types, including Aji-mirin, Hon-mirin, and Shio-mirin. Each gives a unique oomph to recipes.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleSegmentation Analysis:The report primarily segments the mirin market on the basis of type, application, and distribution channel..By type, the market is segmented into Aji-mirin and Hon-mirin. The Aji-mirin segment holds the largest share because they are easily available and affordable..By application, the commercial segment dominates the market owing to increasing consumption of mirin in restaurants, hotels, and food service establishments..By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment lead the market, offering a variety of food products, including mirin.Regional Insights:Based on region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue mirin market in 2023, which can be attributed to appreciation for Japanese cuisine and significant mirin consumption in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea. The market is also experiencing high growth in Asia Pacific due to the rising popularity of Asian cuisine globally, the expansion of food service sectors, and a surge in interest in authentic cooking ingredients.Competitive Landscape:Key companies are innovating their product lines to cater to rising consumer demand for authentic and premium ingredients. The competitive dynamics of this market are shaped by trends among companies such as Kikkoman and Mizkan of expanding into online sales channels to stand out in competitive rivalry and explore new distribution methods to improve market reach.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingMirin Market Key Companies:.Kikkoman Corporation.Mizkan Holdings.Yamasa Corporation.Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd..Ohsawa Japan.Marukin Shoyu Co., Ltd..Suzuya Co., Ltd..Shoda Shoyu Co., Ltd..Maruzen Showa Co., Ltd..Shinkichi Kogyo Co., Ltd..Lee Kum Kee.Aji-No-Moto Co., Ltd..Nakano Vinegar Co., Ltd..Sun Noodles, Inc..San-J International, Inc.Factors Driving Mirin Market Growth:.Growing consumer interest in authentic Japanese cuisine and the rising popularity of Asian culinary traditions..The growth of Japanese restaurants and food products across the globe..The rising health-conscious consumers are seeking food made with natural and less processed ingredients, which drives the demand for mirin..Availability of innovative variations of mirin, such as reduced-sugar and premium variants, through channels such as online grocery platforms and specialty stores..Constant offering by key companies of high-quality, less processed mirin options drives the mirin market sales..The growth of e-commerce platforms and specialty food retailers, which makes it easier for home cooks to access high-quality mirin products, further propels the market growth.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingMirin Market Segmentation:Mirin Outlook, By Type:.Aji-mirin.Hon-mirinMirin Outlook, By Application:.Residential.CommercialMirin Outlook, By Distribution Channel:.Supermarkets & Hypermarkets.Convenience Stores.OnlineMirin Outlook, By Region:.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaBrowse More Research Reports:Bubble Tea Market:Microbial Lipase Market:Flower Seed Market:Vegetables Seeds Market:Bone Broth Protein Powder Market:About Polaris Market Research:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 