Karnataka SHOCKER! Dalit Woman Made To Sleep In Dog-Shed, Allegedly Poisoned To Death By Husband's Family

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a deeply disturbing case from Koppal district, Karnataka, a young Dalit woman who faced severe caste-based discrimination has tragically lost her life. Mariamma, a 21-year-old from the Madiga community, was reportedly poisoned by her husband's family after being forced to live in squalid conditions.

Mariamma's story is a stark reminder of the deep-seated caste prejudices that persist even decades after India's independence. Despite the country's progress and frameworks meant to address such injustices, the realities on the ground remain grim for many.

Mariamma, who fell in love with Hanumayya from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, married him in April 2023. Their marriage, however, did not bring the hoped-for acceptance and respect. Instead, Mariamma was subjected to appalling discrimination and cruelty.

After the marriage, Mariamma was forced to live in a tin shed outside her husband's home in Vithalapura village. The shed was described as a makeshift structure, barely habitable, situated alongside a chicken coop. While her husband and other family members lived comfortably inside the house, Mariamma endured harsh conditions outside.

The family's discrimination was not just about living conditions. They subjected Mariamma to constant harassment due to her Dalit background, enforcing a cruel rule that barred her from entering the main house. This act of exclusion underscores the persistence of untouchability practices, despite legal prohibitions.

On August 29, 2024, Mariamma's life came to a tragic end. Her family alleges that she was poisoned by Hanumayya's family members, who could no longer tolerate her presence. A complaint has been filed against 13 individuals from the husband's family at the Kanakagiri police station, and an investigation is underway.