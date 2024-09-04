Iphone 16 Series: 5 Reasons You May Want To Ditch Your Current Smartphone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 5 new rumored features across the 16 - including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max - that may get you to ditch your phone in favor of Apple's next-gen smartphone.

The anticipation around the iPhone 16 is growing as its rumoured September 9 unveiling date draws near. There are several reliable rumours regarding the iPhone 16, according to someone who has been following the iPhone 16 rumour mill this entire year.

Which rumours, though, are most likely to convince the general public to upgrade? High-end photo options and camera quality are typically of interest to a large number of iPhone users. After all, Apple is renowned for devoting a great deal of attention to fine-tuning and improving its camera system, which is frequently commended for producing clear, sharp images.



1. Capture Buttons

According to reports, Apple is adding a new capture button to each of the four iPhone 16 versions. As per the trustworthy leaker and Apple analyst Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, you will be able to easily perform the following tasks: When taking pictures and videos, use a swiping motion to zoom in and out; To activate autofocus, push a button.

According to reports, it will be on the phones' lower-right side. It will probably also be capacitive. Put differently, it won't have a physical button that you have to press in order to make it work. All it will take is a touch of the finger.

2. New 48-megapixel ultrawide lens

Only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models have access to this capability. The 12MP ultrawide camera was included on its predecessors, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This time, a brand-spankin' new 48-megapixel ultrawide lens will be included in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max versions, claims Jeff Pu, a trustworthy tech analyst from a Hong Kong investment business. This ought to provide wider-field-of-view photographs.

Consequently, Pu claims that the iPhone 16 Pro models' images should provide greater resolution and improved light gathering in lower light levels, whether you're shooting group portraits, breathtaking landscapes, or unique viewpoints.

3. Thinner bezels

There are rumours that the iPhone 16 Pro variants will have features that smash records globally. The X (formerly Twitter) tipster Ice Universe claims that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max variants will feature the thinnest bezels of any smartphone.

4. A new hue called "Desert Titanium"

For those who have been waiting impatiently for a new bronze iPhone, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will fulfil your demand. Rumour has it that Apple is replacing the Blue Titanium colour from last year with a new bronze-like shade named "Desert Titanium."

5. Improved night mode

The iPhone 16 Pro models-that is, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max-will have a new "stacked design" on the back cameras, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Without delving into the specifics of this technological advancement, Kuo asserts that a stacked design provides better dynamic range and boosts light capture. Night Mode should therefore receive a nice boost.