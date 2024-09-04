From Amputation To Recovery: Dr. Leena Jain’S Remarkable Reconstructive Surgery Success

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dr. Leena Jain, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, recently faced a challenging case that exemplifies the critical role of advanced surgical techniques in preserving function after severe injuries. Specializing in reconstructive microsurgery and hand surgery, Dr. Jain regularly encounters cases where conventional approaches may fall short, requiring innovative solutions to achieve the best possible outcomes for her patients.

The patient's right thigh was fractured, and his left foot was crushed and partially amputated in a railway track accident. Initial medical advice suggested further amputation of the left foot. However, before proceeding, the attending surgeon sought the expertise of Dr. Leena Jain, a renowned plastic surgeon in Mumba , to manage the complex wound. "When I first evaluated the patient, the situation was critical, but I saw an opportunity to save his foot," Dr. Jain explains. "Despite the severity of the crush injury, the circulation and sensation in the remaining part of the foot, including the little toe, were intact. This was a crucial factor in deciding to attempt a reconstructive approach rather than opting for further amputation."

The patient's condition was stabilized initially, as he was on a ventilator for 24 hours due to multiple fractures and the severity of the injury. Dr. Jain's first step was to perform a surgical debridement, a procedure to clean the wound thoroughly by removing all dead and contaminated tissue. This process was critical to preventing infection and setting the stage for reconstructive surgery. After ensuring the absence of residual pus or infection, she moved forward with planning the complex reconstruction of the foot.

The reconstruction involved covering the stump with a flap taken from the right side of the patient's back. This flap was meticulously planned to ensure that the skin and muscle could support the weight-bearing areas of the foot. The skin paddle from the flap was used to cover the toe-bearing area, providing robust skin that would enable the patient to bear weight on his foot. The rest of the muscle, along with a skin graft, was used to cover the circumferential defect around the foot, creating a stable base for future mobility.

“The surgery was complex, but the real challenge was ensuring that the patient could regain functional use of his foot,” Dr. Leena Jain notes.“Within a month, the flap and graft had healed well, and we began preparing the patient for rehabilitation.”

The recovery process was carefully managed, with the patient being called back after several weeks for the removal of wires used to treat multiple fractures. After six weeks, the patient was allowed to bear weight on both feet with the help of customized shoes designed to accommodate his modified foot structure. The success of this approach hinged on the presence of intact skin on the sole and preserved sensation-critical factors in helping the patient maintain a normal walk and avoid further amputation.

Dr. Jain emphasizes that in cases like this, a multidisciplinary approach is essential.“The collaboration between the surgical team, physiotherapists, and the patient is crucial for a successful outcome. It's not just about the surgery; it's about the entire process, from wound care to rehabilitation.”

Dr. Jain's practice isn't limited to reconstructive surgery. She also offers services in hand surgery, diabetic foot ulcer management, burn reconstruction, lymphedema treatment, and various cosmetic procedures, including breast surgery and facial reconstruction. Her approach is grounded in patient-centred care, focusing on long-term outcomes and restoring patients to their normal lives as much as possible.

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpot , speaks highly of Dr. Jain's work.“Dr. Leena Jain's expertise in complex reconstructive surgery is truly impressive. Her ability to combine advanced surgical techniques with compassionate care is what sets her apart in this field. The positive outcomes she achieves, even in the most challenging cases, are a testament to her dedication and skill.”

Dr. Jain's career is backed by extensive training, including an MBBS, MS in General Surgery, and an Meh in Plastic Surgery. She further specialized with fellowships in microsurgery and faciomaxillary trauma at top institutions in Seoul and Munich.

Patients describe Dr. Jain as approachable and compassionate, someone who takes the time to listen and provide honest advice tailored to their specific needs. Her patients vouch for her as a skilled surgeon who combines artistic vision, meticulous techniques, and expert knowledge to achieve the best possible outcomes.

The case of the railway employee, is a testament to Dr. Leena's skill and dedication, demonstrating how even the most severe injuries can be managed with a well-planned surgical approach and a focus on the patient's long-term recovery. For those in need of complex reconstructive or cosmetic surgery, Dr. Leena Jain offers a combination of experience, expertise, and compassionate care that ensures the best possible outcomes.

Contact Dr Leena Jain at:

Borivali Address: Plastikos Clinic, A Wing, 403, Lancelot Building, S. V. Road, Borivali West -400090

Bandra address: Ground Floor, Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, 791, Krishna Chandra Marg, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Email: ...

Contact No: +91 98209 91853/ +91 9137767350

About Dr. Leena Jain

Plastic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain is well-known for having more than eight years of experience. According to her, a plastic surgeon must possess an imaginative vision, accurate procedures, and technical understanding to be an efficient plastic surgeon.

She is well-known for her warmth and approachability as she puts the needs of her patients first and strives to create the perfect, beautiful normal. Dr. Leena Jain is highly recommended by her patients in Mumbai (Bandra & Borivali) for her commitment to their well-being.