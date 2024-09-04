Kyung Hee University Researchers Name A Lunar Crater To Honor Korean Astronomer Nam Byeong-Cheol

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Marking a historic milestone, a lunar crater has been named after a Korean scientist, after it was discovered that the crater was unnamed

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The surface of the Moon-Earth's natural satellite, is dotted with numerous craters formed over billions of years of impacts from space debris, such as rocks, comets, and asteroids. Marking a historic moment for Korean astronomical community, one such lunar crater, situated on the far side of the Moon, has been recently named after the 19th century Joseon-era astronomer and mathematician, Nam Byeong-Cheol. The naming was formalized by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) on the recommendation of the Danuri Magnetometer Payload research team from Kyung Hee University on 14 August 2024. This marks the first time a Korean scientist has been honored with a lunar crater naming.

The Nam Byeong-Cheol lunar crater marks the first time a lunar crater has been named after a Korean scientist. It is the largest crater to be named on the surface of the Moon since 1980.

With a diameter of 132 kilometers, the Nam Byeong-Cheol crater is the largest lunar crater since 1980. The naming of such large craters has become rare since the Apollo era. As of now, only 1,649 out of 9,137 recognized lunar craters have been named by the IAU. This particular crater was one of the several studied by the Kyung Hee University research team in collaboration with the University of California, Santa Cruz, as part of their investigation into the magnetic field changes on the Moon's surface caused by impact energy. The research was conducted using Danuri, South Korea's first lunar orbiter, designed for low-orbit observations. The Kyung Hee University has strong achievements in space science and was also responsible for developing the weather payload aboard Danuri.

Upon discovering that the crater was unnamed at the time of their research, the Kyung Hee University team, together with Professor Ian Garrick-Bethell from the University of California, applied to IAU to name the crater. The name 'Nam Byeong-Cheol' was chosen following consultations with the Centre for Historical Astronomy at the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute. "We are proud that a part of Korean history, through Nam Byeong-Cheol's name, has been etched onto Moon's surface," remarks Professor Jin Ho, leader of the Danuri Magnetometer Payload team.

According to IAU guidelines, a crater must hold scientific significance to be named. Additionally, evidence must be provided that the name belongs to a scientist. The Nam Byeong-Cheol crater is known for its anomalous magnetic field, which differs between the interior and exterior of the crater. These unique magnetic properties can provide valuable insights into the Moon's formation and evolution. The team highlighted the historical achievements of Nam Byeong-Cheol and the significance of the crater in the study of the magnetic field changes on the Moon's surface due to impact energy in the Journal of Astronomy and Space Sciences published by the Korean Astronomical Society.

"We anticipate that further observations of the Nam Byeong-Cheol crater during the Danuri orbiter's mission will contribute to new research on the geologic history of the Moon," says a hopeful Prof. Jin Ho.

This milestone heralds a new era in Korean astronomy, solidifying Korea's position in global research.

