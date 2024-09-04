Arctic Blue Fish Oil: A Clean Source Of DHA And EPA For Pregnant Mothers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Dutch Fish Oil Brand Offers Top-Shelf Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplements for Growing Families

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's important for women to maintain the correct nutritional uptake during pregnancy. A balance of healthy foods and the right supplement regimen can ensure that mother and baby receive adequate nourishment both in utero and after delivery. Arctic Blue fish oil supplements are helping make that possible through clean, healthy, DHA and EPA-rich Omega-3 supplements

that are good for the whole family.

"Over the last few years, we've found that expecting and breastfeeding mothers, as well as those with young children, have sought out our full-spectrum fish oil supplements," says Ludo Van de Wiel, founder of Arctic Blue. "They are helping women maintain key levels of DHA and EPA fatty acids for every member of their growing families. Even those who haven't arrived yet."

The need for sustained levels of Omega-3 fatty acids starts during pregnancy. One study from Reviews in Obstetrics and Gynecology (via MedReviews ) reported that "Adequate consumption of omega-3 fatty acids is vitally important during pregnancy as they are critical building blocks of fetal brain and retina." The study added that Omega-3 fatty acids could also impact the length of each pregnancy and play an important role in preventing perinatal depression.

It's possible to get these Omega-3s through a steady diet of fish. However, The American Pregnancy Association also highlights the importance of avoiding high-mercury fish . This makes supplementation with a clean fish oil like Arctic Blue more appealing.

"Our fish oil comes from fillet trimmings sustainably harvested from fresh Arctic wild cod that live in the Barents Sea," Van de Wiel explains. "This is the body of water that lies between Novaya Zembla, Spitsbergen and Northern Norway. I've personally been there, and I can affirm its reputation as one of the cleanest waters in the world, thanks to its distance from the plastic soup in the Pacific Ocean between Asia and South America."

As women around the world look for safe, sustainable, and effective sources of Omega-3 and the essential DHA and EPA fatty acids that it contains, Arctic Blue offers a pregnancy-safe solution. The brand's signature smooth, silky taste also makes it easier to consume the supplement during pregnancy (when taste buds can be sensitive), making it an ideal option for any growing family.

