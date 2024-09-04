Navitas Qualifies Leading-Edge Gen-3 Fast Sic To Auto-Grade (Q101)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Next-gen silicon carbide (SiC) power semis drive innovation in 400 and 800 V EV architectures

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas (Nasdaq: NVTS), the leader in next-generation GaNFastTM gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiCTM silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced the release of a portfolio of third-generation automotive-qualified SiC MOSFETs in D2PAK-7L (TO-263-7) and TOLL (TO-Leadless) surface-mount (SMT) packages.



Navitas' proprietary 'trench-assisted planar ' provides world-leading performance over temperature and delivers high-speed, cool-running operation for electric vehicle (EV) charging, traction, and DC-DC conversion. With case temperatures up to 25°C lower than conventional devices, Gen-3 Fast SiC offers an operating life up to 3x longer than alternative SiC products, for high-stress EV environments.

Gen-3 Fast MOSFETs are optimized for the fastest switching speed, highest efficiency, and support increased power density in EV applications such as AC compressors, cabin heaters, DC-DC converters, and on-board chargers (OBCs). Navitas' dedicated EV Design Center has demonstrated leading edge OBC system solutions up to 22 kW with 3.5 kW/liter power density, and over 95.5% efficiency.

400 V-rated EV battery architectures are served by the new 650 V Gen-3 Fast MOSFETs featuring RDS(ON) ratings from 20 to 55 mΩ. The 1,200 V ranges from 18 to 135 mΩ and is optimized for 800 V systems.

Both 650 and 1,200 V ranges are AEC Q101 -qualified in the traditional SMT D2PAK-7L (TO-263-7) package. For 400 V EVs, the 650 V-rated, surface-mount TOLL package offers a 9% reduction in junction-to-case thermal resistance (RTH,J-C), 30% smaller PCB footprint, 50% lower height, and 60% smaller size than the D2PAK-7L. This enables very high-power density solutions, while minimal package inductance of only 2 nH ensures excellent fast-switching performance and lowest dynamic package losses.

The automotive-qualified 650 V and 1200 V G3F SiC MOSFET family in D2PAK-7L and TOLL surface mount packages are released and available immediately for purchase. For more information, please contact ... .

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Navitas offers the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty and was the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

