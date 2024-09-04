Leading Central Florida Hospital Implements Daxor’S BVA-100™ Blood Volume Diagnostic For Heart Failure Patient Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1,000 Bed Comprehensive Medical Center Launches ezBVA Lab Program

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces the expansion of its blood volume analysis (BVA) capabilities through its ezBVA Lab service. Daxor will partner with the hospital to provide lab processing of its patient tests, providing a rapid 24-hour testing service that is highly efficient for the hospital to implement.

The hospital is a leading 1,000+ bed comprehensive medical center in western Florida aiming to optimize heart failure treatment outcomes, improve patient and clinical experiences, and reduce associated costs. BVA facilitates optimal diagnosis of patient volume status, which is a cornerstone of both in-patient and out-patient heart failure care, enabling existing therapies to be far more effective for treating patients and reducing associated costs.

“Volume management is crucial in heart failure care,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor's CEO and President.“Our BVA diagnostic delivers 98% accurate, actionable data to guide individualized fluid management to enhance patient outcomes and optimize costs. For facilities seeking BVA access without capital investment, our ezBVA Lab service is a reliable option for processing BVA samples. The service is reimbursed by both public and private insurance in both inpatient and outpatient care using established CPT codes.”

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100TM (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor's innovative technology HERE .

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

