Fortress Biotech To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

MIAMI, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, (Nasdaq: FBIO) ("Fortress"), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and advancing assets to enhance long-term value for through product revenue, equity holdings and dividend and royalty revenue, today announced that Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing by attendees starting on September 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will also attend one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and advancing assets to enhance long-term value for shareholders through product revenue, equity holdings and dividend and royalty revenue. The company has seven marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 20 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and subsidiaries and at partners and subsidiaries it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise and network to further expand the company's portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world's leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Nationwide Children's Hospital and Sentynl. For more information, visit .

