Healthverity Introduces Taxonomysm, The Nation's Most Comprehensive Closed (X) And Open (O) Claims Dataset For Pharmaceutical Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in synchronizing transformational technologies and real-world data (RWD) to advance the science, today raised the bar by announcing the introduction of HealthVerity taXOnomy , the nation's most expansive, exacting, and efficient closed (X) and open (O) claims dataset to power research and sophisticated commercial strategies. This integrated data solution can be leveraged for a wider variety of use cases throughout the drug lifecycle – from accelerating commercial strategies and insights to finding ideal clinical trial sites, recruiting optimal patients and developing real-world evidence – providing unmatched clarity into patient journeys with the speed and flexibility that is required to meet today's market challenges.

With the growing need for more complex and personalized medications, it is vital to have the most comprehensive view of the patient journey. The expansive taXOnomy dataset, built on the company's success with its closed claims-focused taXonomy solution, integrates both closed and open claims. It encompasses hundreds of millions of patient lives to span the payer and physician landscape in a single view, often uncovering 25%-65% more patients from the medical benefit than legacy solutions. Furthermore, taXOnomy is designed to be HIPAA-compliant and fully interoperable with lab results, electronic medical records, and hospital chargemaster data to fill key gaps in care and to deliver additional signal for diagnoses, procedures, lab results, and treatments.

HealthVerity taXOnomy meets the pharma industry's exacting standards with an expertly curated data model that yields more accurate and comprehensive outcomes. And where legacy data solutions are plagued by time consuming HIPAA certifications, inconsistent data updates and reporting, and a lack of interoperability with novel data sources, HealthVerity taXOnomy offers a privacy-protected, HIPAA-certified, and research-ready dataset that is fully interoperable with the nation's largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem . The HealthVerity approach continually supports new payers and is updated daily to provide the most efficient reporting for mission-critical decision making.



"At HealthVerity, we are dedicated to bringing the life sciences industry the most robust data solutions in a frictionless manner, fundamentally enabling better patient outcomes," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "Our life sciences clients have been advantaged by our groundbreaking closed claims dataset, taXonomy, and have been asking us to assemble the unparalleled coverage, accuracy and interoperability that only HealthVerity taXOnomy can deliver for challenges across the drug development and treatment lifecycle."

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity synchronizes transformational technologies with the nation's largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem to power previously unattainable outcomes and fundamentally advance the science. We offer a comprehensive, yet flexible approach, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE), that synchronizes unparalleled Identity management with built-in Privacy compliance and Governance, providing the ability to discover and Exchange a near limitless combination of data at a record pace. Together with our partners in life sciences, government and insurance, we are Synchronizing the Science. To learn more about HealthVerity, visit healthverity .

