Jlab Expands NIL Roster And Launches New Football Content Series Celebrating Dynamic Quarterback And Receiver Duos

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The brand expands its presence in collegiate athletics, emphasizing connectivity and student-athlete success in the new campaign“From the Lab to the Field”

Carlsbad, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab , a leading personal and audio brand, proudly launches a new social content series as part of its College Sports Program. This series, debuting at the start of season, will highlight the talented college football players on JLab's roster, showcasing their stories for the upcoming season and academic year. Football and JLab fans alike can enjoy a series of engaging videos that provide unique insight into the players and show how JLab's industry leading headphones and earbuds help them excel both on and off the field.

Launched in February 2024, JLab's College Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Program aims to support student-athletes in reaching their athletic and academic goals. As the program continues to evolve, this season's social media campaign showcases the program's growth and latest additions to JLab's athletic roster.

The campaign's theme – Connectivity – will spotlight prominent quarterback and receiver duos, as well as stand-out players at top universities across the country. The athletes, dubbed“JLab Playmakers,” include:



Travis Hunter, University of Colorado

Graham Mertz and Chimere Dike, University of Florida

Jackson Arnold and Nic Anderson, University of Oklahoma

Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan, University of Arizona

Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State University Miller Moss and Zachariah Branch, University of Southern California

“Partnering with a brand like JLab is a game-changer for me,” said Travis Hunter, two-way star on the University of Colorado's football team.“Their support for college football and fantastic headphones helps me stay focused and motivated before and after each game. I'm excited to share my journey with fans and show how JLab's gear will play a role in my performance this season on and off the field.”

Through the campaign, JLab is celebrating these athletes' work ethic and extreme dedication to make a name for themselves on the field, as a teammate, in the classroom, and with fans.

The celebration of these dynamic duos only scratches the surface of the breadth of JLab's College NIL program. The company has partnered with a total of 58 athletes and 17 D1 schools for the 2024 – 2025 academic year across various sports, including football, men's and women's basketball, volleyball, baseball, golf and more.

"As we continue to grow our college sports initiatives, this content series is an exciting step in showcasing our dedication to supporting these elite college athletes,” said Terra Teat, CMO of JLab.“By sharing the stories of these talented players and highlighting how JLab enhances their performance, we aim to build a strong connection between athletes and fans. Through this initiative, we're excited to build awareness and affinity for JLab in a variety of engaging ways while enriching the college football experience, and celebrating the hard work and dedication of student-athletes.”

The campaign kicks off today and fans can follow along with these athletes' journeys over the next six weeks by following JLab on Instagram as well as all of our JLab Playmakers social media accounts.

For more information about JLab's college sports program and to see our full roster of JLab Playmakers, please visit jlab.com/college.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we're innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we've been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information, visit .

