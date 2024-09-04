Specialized Education Services, Inc. Announces New Free Professional Development Webinar For K-12 Educators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Session explores strategies and effective techniques to address and prevent inappropriate behavior in the classroom

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced plans to hold a free, one-hour professional development webinar: Strategies for Preventing Challenging Behavior in the Classroom.



The session will be hosted by Diane Myers, Ph.D., senior vice president of special education – behavior at SESI, where she leads the company's pedagogical approach to behavior practices. The webinar is designed for school leaders, helping them equip their educators with tools and strategies that enhance outcomes for students with academic and behavioral challenges.

The webinar takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT/10:00 a.m. PT.

“As students return to the classroom, navigating the surge of challenges can be a significant hurdle,” said Myers.“With inappropriate behaviors increasing in classrooms across the country, it's important that educators are equipped with effective strategies to address these issues.”

During the 9/24 session, Myers will explore a range of topics, including:



Effective behavior management strategies

Techniques to enhance outcomes for students facing academic and behavioral challenges Ways to optimize classroom environments to maximize educational success



Attendees will take away actionable strategies that can be implemented immediately to create a more conducive learning environment.

The webinar is available to school administrators and leaders free of charge. To register for the Sept. 24 webinar Strategies for Preventing Challenging Behavior in the Classroom, click here.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run classrooms, on-site, within district boundaries and standalone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs of special education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities, and other challenges. Partnering with over 600 school districts nationwide, SESI serves more than 7,000 students in day schools and in-district classrooms. SESI is accredited by Cognia.

