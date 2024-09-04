Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The blood glucose monitoring systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.30 billion in 2023 to $16.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased cases of diabetes globally, greater awareness leading to increased adoption of monitoring systems, supportive policies for diabetes management, improved access to healthcare facilities, and improved accuracy of glucose meters.

The blood glucose monitoring systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to tailored treatment plans using glucose data, increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising geriatric population, increasing adoption in developing regions, enhanced connectivity, and data management.

The rising prevalence of the diabetic population is expected to propel the growth of the blood glucose monitoring systems market going forward. The prevalence of the diabetic population is rising due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, aging populations, and genetic predisposition. Blood glucose monitoring systems are used for monitoring and managing blood sugar levels, aiding disease control, and preventing complications.

Key players in the blood glucose monitoring systems market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Medtronic plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo India Private Limited, Dexcom Inc., SD Biosensor Co. Ltd., Arkray Inc., Abbott India Limited, Ypsomed Holding AG, LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.

Major companies operating in the glucose monitoring systems market are focused on developing innovative glucose monitoring systems such as advanced hybrid closed-loop systems and smartphone apps for real-time data access and management. Advanced hybrid closed-loop systems refer to glucose monitoring systems that automate insulin delivery based on real-time glucose levels, improving blood sugar control in individuals with diabetes.

1) By Type: Non-Invasive, Invasive

2) By Device Type: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

3) By Testing Site: Fingertip Testing, Alternate Site Testing

4) By Distribution Channel: Institutional Sales, Retail Sales

5) By Application: Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes

North America was the largest region in the blood glucose monitoring systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blood glucose monitoring systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A blood glucose monitoring system is a medical device used to measure and display the concentration of glucose in the blood. It typically consists of a small, portable meter and a test strip where a drop of blood from a fingertip is applied. This system is crucial for managing diabetes by helping individuals monitor and control their blood sugar levels.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global blood glucose monitoring systems market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blood glucose monitoring systems market size, blood glucose monitoring systems market drivers and trends, blood glucose monitoring systems market major players, blood glucose monitoring systems competitors' revenues, blood glucose monitoring systems market positioning, and blood glucose monitoring systems market growth across geographies. The blood glucose monitoring systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

