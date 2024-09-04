Enphase Energy Announces Solution For Expanding Legacy NEM Solar Energy Systems In California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced a solution for expanding legacy net energy metering (NEM) solar energy systems in California without penalty using new Enphase® Energy SystemsTM configurations with IQ® Microinverters, IQ® Batteries, and Enphase Power Control .



Many solar in California are consuming more energy than they are producing throughout the year due to the growing electrification of homes and transportation. Until recently, homeowners enrolled in legacy NEM programs (1.0 and 2.0) were limited on how much they could expand their systems without being transitioned to the new NEM 3.0 tariff program, which offers less value for exported solar energy.

Now, homeowners with legacy NEM solar energy systems can expand their systems without being transitioned to NEM 3.0 by utilizing the new power control feature and Enphase system configurations. These configurations have been approved by two of the top utilities in California (PG&E and SCE), with SDG&E expected to follow suit soon. Legacy NEM expansion systems can help homeowners meet increased energy needs and reduce electricity bills, while providing more business opportunities for solar installers across the state. Watch an in-depth explainer video from the Enphase Training Team here .

“Enphase's expansion solution for legacy systems allows us to continue to maximize the value of solar for our customers as their energy needs grow,” said Mike Thompson, CEO of Golden Bear Solar.“These new guidelines and the underlying technology are crucial to support our ability to not just fulfill our role as solar installers, but also be long-term energy advisors to our customers for the lifespan of their systems.”

“Since homeowners' energy needs are dynamic, they require energy solutions that can evolve over time,” said Landon Wimmer, CEO of Empower Home.“Enphase's new configurations for legacy NEM systems activate the highly customizable nature of the Enphase Energy System to maximize energy savings.”

In addition, Solargraf ® , Enphase's design and proposal software platform, can help installers design systems that optimize solar and battery capabilities for maximum savings under the new California solar rules.

“As we continue supporting our installers and homeowners in California, it is critical we offer solutions that are designed to maximize value, no matter what policy is in place,” said Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.“Our product suite not only aligns seamlessly with the regulatory changes but also delivers tangible benefits to customers, allowing them to realize the full benefits of renewable energy.”

For more information about Enphase's solution for expanding legacy NEM solar energy systems in California, please visit the Enphase website (Installers and Homeowners ).

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 76.3 million microinverters, and over 4.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit .

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the“e” logo, IQ, IQ8, Solargraf, and certain other marks listed at trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Power Control; expectations related to cost savings; and the timing of new features for Solargraf. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.