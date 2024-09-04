Cross Keys Capital Advises Illinois Cancercare In Its Strategic Relationship With The US Oncology Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, a leading independent firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices and healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive advisor to Illinois CancerCare (ILCC) in its strategic relationship with The US Oncology (The Network).

ILCC has 14 sites of service located throughout the Central Illinois market. ILCC's 21 physicians and 37 advanced practice providers offer medical oncology and hematology care in addition to a variety of ancillary services including specialty retail pharmacy, genetic testing, imaging, research, and clinical trials.

ILCC is the largest independent oncology practice in the Midwest United States and is led by its President, Paul Fishkin, MD, and Executive Vice President, Madhuri Bajaj, MD, along with its other 10 shareholder physicians. ILCC has served the Central Illinois marketplace since its founding nearly 50 years ago and is a leader both regionally and nationally within the medical oncology community.

Reflecting on the outcome of the deal between ILCC and The Network, Paul Fishkin, MD, stated, "Throughout the entire transaction process Cross Keys Capital provided the ILCC leadership team and broader partnership with assistance and advice every step of the way.” Madhuri Bajaj, MD added“This was a complex transaction, and we are thankful to have had the Cross Keys team by our side to provide our team guidance on navigating the process. I am confident this positive outcome and successful partnership would not have been possible without their involvement.”

When asked about the transaction, Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Cross Keys Capital, said,“The Network is a partner that shares ILCC's vision and values and will provide the resources and support necessary to further enhance and grow ILCC in the communities it serves. This transaction represents Cross Keys' third medical oncology transaction since 2023. It's great for Cross Keys to continue our involvement in the medical oncology space and cement ourselves as the go-to investment bank for independent oncology groups.”

Cross Keys Capital's deal team consisted of Bill Britton and Roy Barnes.

Arnold & Porter led by Chris Anderson, provided legal counsel to ILCC.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank providing a full range of investment banking merger and acquisition advisory services to businesses in the healthcare services, niche manufacturing, aerospace/defense, business services, specialty contracting, consumer products, distribution, and logistics sectors.

Cross Keys Capital's healthcare services team is nationally recognized as a leader in providing merger and acquisition advisory services to independent physician group practices and healthcare services companies. To date, the firm's healthcare practice has completed the sale or merger of over 100 transactions including independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies. For more information on Cross Keys Capital or to discuss a contemplated partnership or sale, please contact Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director, at 954-410-1936 or ... .