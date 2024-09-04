Gabelli Funds To Host 30Th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium At The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 5, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RYE, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 5th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website .
Agenda
| 7:50 AM
| Welcome & Intro
| Tony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds
| 8:00
| Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)
| Patrick Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO
| 8:30
| Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR)
| Richard Maue – Executive Vice President & CFO
Jason Feldman – SVP IR, Treasury & Tax
Allison Polinak – VP IR
| 9:00
| HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)
| Victor Mendelson – CEO
| 9:30
| Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
| Frank Connor – EVP & CFO
| 10:00
| Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)
| Lynn Bamford – Chair & CEO
K. Christopher Farkas – VP & CFO
| 10:30
| Astronics Corporation (NYSE: ATRO) *
| Peter J. Gundermann – President & CEO
David Burney – CFO
| 11:00
| Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)
| Suman Mookerji – SVP & CFO
| 11:30
| Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)
| Dan Provaznik – Director of IR
| 12:00 PM
| Lunch Break
| 12:15
| AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR)
| Sean Gillen – CFO
| 12:45
| Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)
| Gunnar Kleveland – President & CEO
| 1:15
| Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
| Dan Thoren – President & CEO
Chris Thorne – CFO
Matt Malone – VP & General Manager
| 1:45
| Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)
| Dr. Kobi Kagan – CFO
| 2:15
| VSE Corporation ( NASDAQ: VSEC)
| John Cuomo – President & CEO
| 2:45
| Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)
| Jonathan Baliff – CFO
| 3:15
| Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER)
| Sam Davis – CEO
| 3:45
| Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN)
| Michael Murray – CEO
| 4:15
| Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE)
| Matthew Farabaugh – CFO
| *Indicates Virtual Attendance
| The Harvard Club , New York City
| For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
| Thursday, September 5, 2024 starting at 7:50 am
| James Carey, Client Relations, ... , (914) 921-8318
Registratio n link : CLICK HERE
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
Contact:
Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083
