Life Sciences Organizations Gain New Real-World Data Offering To Bring Precision Therapies And Diagnostics To Patients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proscia customers can leverage over 10 million de-identified pathology images alongside corresponding clinical and genomic data

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life sciences organizations can now tap into de-identified real-world data from one of the most comprehensive repositories of pathology images alongside corresponding clinical and genomic data to accelerate the next breakthroughs in personalized care. Following a successful year-long pilot, Proscia ® , a global leader in AI-enabled pathology solutions for precision medicine, today announced the availability of a real-world data offering on its Concentriq® platform.

Pathology, the last major field of medicine to go digital, is driving a new wave of precision medicine. Each whole slide image contains billions of pixels that provide one of the most detailed and direct profiles of diseases like cancer. Life sciences organizations can augment clinical and genomic data with this new modality and leverage recent advancements in AI to unlock insights that guide the development of novel therapies and diagnostics.



“It's an exciting time for the future of healthcare,” said Ben Freiberg, Ph.D., Principal Informatics Systems Lead at Genentech.“Pathology is fundamental to our understanding of disease; yet it has been a missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to drug discovery and development. Proscia is leading the way in enabling life sciences organizations to tap into high-value pathology datasets as a key component of real-world data."

The addition of the real-world data offering on Concentriq enables biopharmaceutical organizations to:



Access ready-to-use sets of multimodal data aligned to drug pipelines. Proscia provides highly-relevant, de-identified cohorts from a diverse repository of over 10 million whole slide images enhanced with structured data from molecular tests, pathology reports, laboratory tests, and next-generation sequencing across therapeutic areas. Data is further enriched with quantification of hundreds to thousands of AI-computed features to help generate deeper insights.

Seamlessly incorporate data into studies and AI model development. Biopharmaceutical organizations receive cohorts on Concentriq, the same AI-enabled platform that powers their pathology from biomarker discovery to clinical trial execution. Scientists can quickly leverage them in their workflows, unlock new insights from whole slide images with Proscia's precision medicine AI portfolio , and develop proprietary AI models, including precision diagnostics, with the platform's developer tools. Accelerate the delivery of precision diagnostics to a growing laboratory network. As Concentriq is also used by national laboratories and health systems, biopharmaceutical organizations can deploy their precision diagnostics on the platform to this growing network. In turn, these AI-enabled tests can be easily distributed into clinical practice to match patients with the best treatments.



“Life sciences organizations are turning to real-world data and AI to answer their biggest questions and advance precision medicine from bench to bedside,” said David West, Proscia's CEO.“The interplay among whole slide images, clinical and genomic data, and novel therapies and diagnostics will only grow stronger. Proscia is uniquely positioned at this intersection to help our customers deliver the next generation of patient care.”

To learn more about Proscia's real-world data offering, register for its upcoming webinar.“From Bedside to Bench and Back: How Digital Pathology Is Fueling Precision Medicine With Unprecedented Real-World Data” is taking place on October 30, 2024 at 11AM EDT.

Related resources:



[Overview] Proscia's real-world data offering [Blog] Introducing Proscia's Real-World Data Offering: Empowering Life Sciences to Advance Precision Medicine Pipelines

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating pathology's transition to a digital, data-driven discipline and enabling AI to advance precision medicine. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform, precision medicine AI portfolio, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics to drive the fight against humanity's most challenging diseases, like cancer. 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global network of diagnostic laboratories rely on Proscia's solutions each day. The company has FDA 510(k) clearance and was the first to secure CE-IVDR certification to advance digital pathology primary diagnosis in the European Union. For more information, visit proscia.com , and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

Contact

Sydney Fenkell

Head Of Marketing Communications

215-816-3436

...