Catalogic Enhances Cloudcasa With Expanded Volume Type Support And Cloud Integration Enhancements

Paramus, NJ, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic , a leader in multi-cloud application resilience and mobility for Kubernetes, today announced significant enhancements to its CloudCasa platform. These updates focus on advanced backup capabilities, extended Azure support, and comprehensive Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) features, addressing the complex needs of diverse Kubernetes environments.

CloudCasa provides enterprises with the ability to scale their businesses with multi-cluster management across all Kubernetes distributions and hybrid cloud environments. By delivering the benefits of open source and SaaS management, with no vendor lock-in, CloudCasa addresses management, governance, and compliance requirements for Kubernetes data protection and disaster recovery.

The latest enhancements to CloudCasa include:

Enhanced Backup Capabilities for Non-snapshot Environments: CloudCasa now supports the backup of Persistent Volumes (PVs) without the need for snapshot capabilities. This customer-driven update provides multiple methods for "live backup", allowing users to handle PVs in environments where traditional snapshot technologies are not supported. This flexibility is crucial for organizations using less sophisticated storage solutions, ensuring data consistency and protection across all Kubernetes deployments.

Extended Azure Support with Azure Arc and Government Cloud Storage Compatibility: In response to the growing demand for versatile cloud solutions, CloudCasa has expanded its integration with Azure, offering full support for Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes clusters. This simplifies the management of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, making CloudCasa a seamless solution for organizations with complex infrastructure. CloudCasa now supports Azure Government cloud storage, ensuring that U.S. government agencies and their partners can leverage robust and secure cloud storage capabilities.

Comprehensive Amazon EKS Enhancements CloudCasa has significantly advanced its support for Amazon EKS, focusing on security and management efficiency. New features include control of automatic encryption of Kubernetes secrets using customer specified KMS keys, and enhanced backup and restore capabilities for IAM roles and Amazon EC2 launch templates. These updates streamline the process of migrating and replicating EKS clusters, ensuring secure and compliant operations.

“Our latest updates to CloudCasa give customers much more flexibility in the types of environments they can protect, migrate, and replicate, and also expand on our already class-leading support for automatic Kubernetes cluster creation”, said Bob Adair, head of product management for CloudCasa.“We're excited to get these new features into the hands of our users. They further enhance the comprehensive suite of tools provided by CloudCasa that give customers the ability to protect their complex Kubernetes environments, in the datacenter, in the cloud, and at the edge.”

About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is an award-winning Kubernetes backup solution providing innovative multi-cloud data protection, disaster recovery, replication, and migration for Kubernetes applications. As a SaaS or self-hosted application, CloudCasa enables multi-cluster and multi-cloud application resiliency and mobility with granular or cluster-level recovery across accounts, regions and even across clouds. CloudCasa is fully compatible with and complementary to Velero, the open-source Kubernetes backup tool that has been downloaded over 500 million times. Learn more at .

