Michelin : Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Of The Number Of Shares Making Up The Company’S Capital

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 357,479,113

Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register

under number 855 200 887

Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of rights and of the number of shares

making up the Company's capital

(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16

of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)