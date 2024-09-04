CD47 Inhibitor Drug Antibody Clinical Trials Market Size Insight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Currently More Than 100 CD47 Targeting Drugs Are In Clinical Trials Says Kuick Research

Delhi, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CD47 Inhibitor Drug Clinical Trials Insight and Opportunity Outlook 2028 Report Highlights



Global and Regional Market Opportunity Outlook

Insight On More Than 100 CD47 Inhibitor Drugs In Clinical Trials

Global CD47 Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication and Phase

Orphan, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy Designation Insight

Key Drugs Initiation and Completion Year

CD47 Clinical Application and Development Outlook By Indication

CD47 Inhibitor Drugs Clinical Developments and Trends By Country Global CD47 Inhibitor Drug Market Dynamics

CD47, often referred to as the "don't eat me" signal, plays a crucial role in the immune system's ability to recognize and eliminate cancer cells. It is a transmembrane protein that interacts with signal regulatory protein alpha (SIRPα) on macrophages, sending a signal to avoid phagocytosis. In cancer, CD47 is often overexpressed on the surface of tumor cells, helping them evade immune detection and destruction. This evasion mechanism has made CD47 a prime target in cancer immunotherapy.

Current research focuses on understanding the molecular mechanisms by which CD47 contributes to immune escape. By blocking the interaction between CD47 and SIRPα, researchers aim to enhance the ability of the immune system to identify and eliminate tumor cells. Preclinical studies have shown that CD47 blockade can lead to the activation of macrophages, promoting the phagocytosis of cancer cells and improving overall immune response.

Recent clinical trials have explored the efficacy of CD47-targeting therapies in various cancer types, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. These trials have demonstrated promising results, particularly when CD47 inhibitors are used in combination with other immune checkpoint inhibitors or traditional chemotherapy. The combination therapies have shown enhanced anti-tumor activity and improved patient outcomes.

However, challenges remain in the development of CD47-targeted therapies. One major concern is the potential for off-target effects, as CD47 is also expressed on healthy cells, particularly red blood cells. This expression raises the risk of anemia and other hematologic toxicities in patients receiving CD47-targeting treatments. Researchers are working on strategies to minimize these side effects, such as developing more selective antibodies and optimizing dosing regimens.

Looking forward, the future of CD47 in cancer immunotherapy appears promising. Ongoing research is expected to further elucidate the role of CD47 in tumor immunity and identify additional therapeutic strategies to improve the efficacy and safety of CD47-targeting therapies. The combination of CD47 inhibitors with other emerging immunotherapies, such as CAR-T cells and cancer vaccines, holds great potential for advancing cancer treatment and offering new hope to patients with difficult-to-treat malignancies.

