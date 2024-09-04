Checkpoint Therapeutics To Present At H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, (“Checkpoint”) (Nasdaq: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company will also attend in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the News & Events page, located within the Investors section of Checkpoint's website, , for approximately 30 days after the meeting.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential differentiated anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as a potential new treatment for patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including metastatic and locally advanced cSCC. Checkpoint is also evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, olafertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in Waltham, MA and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit .

Company Contact:

Jaclyn Jaffe

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.

(781) 652-4500

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(617) 430-7577

...

Media Relations Contact:

Katie Kennedy

Gregory FCA

610-731-1045

...