(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flying cars are bound to change urban mobility as we know it, since it will now be possible to imagine something a lot more convenient than before. And that's just about where things are headed, as continues to advance and we begin to see an upward curve in commercial flying car operations. Austin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flying Car S ize is estimated to reach USD 1861.6 million by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of over 36% 2024-2032. The United States is leading in the flying car revolution, with numerous companies and research institutions across the nation heavily involved in developing and testing these revolutionary vehicles. When these technologies further advance in the not-so-distant future, commercial flying car operations will increase throughout the country, revolutionizing intra-city travel.



Download PDF Sample of Flying Car Market @ The increasing focus on urban mobility solutions acts as a major driver factor.

With increased traffic congestion and a constricted infrastructure, flying cars have proved to be an efficient alternative means for quick transportation within cities. Growing disposable incomes of consumers, particularly in plush urban centers, have also supported their aspirations for high-end, innovative forms of transportation.

Other technological advances, like improvement in battery technology and autonomous flying systems, also became a pivotal point of acceleration in developing flying cars. Recent surveys indicate that more than 70% of Americans are open to the idea of owning or using a flying car-a strong consumer interest in this emerging market. Increased interest in electric propulsion systems that align better with increased concerns about sustainability.

Of more than 75 flying car prototypes in development, more than 75% use electric power-promising less emissions and quieter operation. More and more, however, the focus is on autonomous flight, with companies experimenting with the use of advanced navigation systems and artificial intelligence as ways to make flying safer and more accessible. The autonomous flying car segment will drive the US flying car market demand rise, likely to contribute approximately 65% to the market share by 2032.

Consequent to increasing development in artificial intelligence and technology for autonomous vehicles along with the issues of traffic congestion that potentiate the demand for more time-and energy-efficient transportation modes. Also, the electric propulsion segment started to gain momentum in the market with an attraction rate of 40%, and this can be related to the increased focus on sustainability and lower carbon emissions. Flying Car Market Report Scope :

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 116.9 million Market Size by 2032 USD 1861.6 Million CAGR 36% CAGR by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers

Advancements in lightweight materials, autonomous flight systems, and air traffic management are paving the way for safer and more practical flying cars. Growing investments from major corporations and venture capitalists are accelerating the development and commercialization of flying car technology. Major Regions Covered

North America

Europe



Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East & Africa



Middle East

Africa Latin America Major Companies Listed in the Report Volocopter GmbH, Skydrive, A3 by Airbus, AeroMobil, Boeing, Cartivator, EHANG, Hyundai Motor Company, Klein Vision s. r. o., Samson Motors Inc., Lilium, TERRAFUGIA, Lilium, Joby Aviation, Uber Technologies Inc., PAL-V International B.V., Samson Motorworks, Urban Aeronautics, Moller International and other key players.

If You Need Any Customization on Flying Car Market Report, Enquire Now @

The North American flying car market dominated in 2023, and there is a strong focus on electric propulsion with autonomous technology.

Currently, it holds more than 65% of the investment in flying car development, based on a host of encouraging signs such as favourable regulatory environments, robust infrastructure, and culture of innovation.

With electric powertrains dominating the landscape, there is an emerging interest in hybrid propulsion systems that couple electric and conventional engines for extended-range missions. The other main focus is autonomy-a number of companies are in development of fully autonomous flying vehicles that can take off and land without the need for any human interference.

The flying car market is a fast-changing environment that is exceptionally competitive.

Well-known players like Boeing and Airbus continue to invest heavily, while smaller ones like Joby Aviation and Lilium use their relatively small size and technological know-how of the ground to mark a foothold for themselves.

The market is dominated mostly by electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Leading players include the likes of Volocopter and Archer Aviation, operating at the front. However, hybrid-electric and hydrogen-powered models are also gathering momentum as players tend to take positive strides over range and payload limitations. By market share, US-based companies are leading the competitive landscape , accounted over 70% of the total market value.

Key Takeaways:



Autonomous flying cars come to the front as the most trending concept, followed by 45% of the market share due to recent advancements in AI and safety technologies.

Electric propulsion finds its place to be a power source in 60% of the vehicles due to the benefit it gives to the environment and also decreases operating costs.

Most of the research and development-much as 70% of it-has been focused on the aspects of UAM for flying car development that can carry people on a short distance, point-to-point travel intra-city.

Regulation remains one of the big challenges since only 15% of the companies report to have secured the necessary permits for commercial operations. Despite these hurdles, significant growth could be expected in the US market, supported by growing demand for effective solutions to transport problems and supported by technological advances.

Buy Full Research Report on Flying Car Market 2024-2032 @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Vehicle Production and Sales Volumes, 2020-2032, by Region

5.2 Emission Standards Compliance, by Region

5.3 Vehicle Technology Adoption, by Region

5.4 Consumer Preferences, by Region

5.4 Aftermarket Trends (Data on vehicle maintenance, parts, and services)

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.1 Product specifications and features

6.3.2 Pricing

6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.4.1 Marketing and promotional activities

6.4.2 Distribution and supply chain strategies

6.4.3 Expansion plans and new product launches

6.4.4 Strategic partnerships and collaborations

6.5 Technological Advancements

6.6 Market Positioning and Branding

7. Flying Car Market Segmentation, By Sharing System



Docked Dock-less

8 . Flying Car Market Segmentation, By Bike Type



Traditional/Convectional Bikes E-Bikes

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Use Case and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Description of Flying Car Market Report 2024-2032 @

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044