Hounds Town USA Reflects On Impressive Growth Midway Through 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hounds Town USA , a leading dog daycare and boarding concept, has solidified its reputation as one of the nation's fastest-growing interactive doggy daycares, ranking as a top pet franchise according to Entrepreneur Magazine , landing within the top 10.



With nearly 70 locations open across 22 different states, the brand has been proudly serving dogs of all breeds and sizes for over two decades. The brand kicked off the year on a strong note, ranking #240 on the Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 list, reinforcing its compelling position within the thriving pet care industry.



Hounds Town has celebrated 12 new openings this year with another 18 expected to open before the end of 2024. Similarly, Hounds Town has signed 10 new franchise agreements with operators being attracted to the growing brand and its proven success, including its new AUV, for locations open 3 years or longer, of $851K reflecting the sustained customer demand for interactive pet services. The brand is making significant strides to hit its AUV of $1 million and 25-30% profitability within 2 years time.



"Reflecting on my first few months as CEO, it's truly remarkable to see the growth the brand has driven, thanks to our dedicated corporate team and franchisees," said Rob Flanagan, CEO. "Since its founding, Hounds Town has grown significantly into a true leader in the pet care space while maintaining its reputation as a trusted facility for boarding dogs. We're looking forward to the rest of 2024 with this positive growth trajectory, including new openings and development. Committed to honoring the natural behavior of dogs, we strive to extend our services to every dog across the USA.”



Hounds Town continues to evolve with the scope of the industry to ensure they are keeping up with demand and continuing to grow as a whole. The new Dog Management Certification Program offers structured service to ensure staff is well equipped with dog behavior and management skills. Additionally, the brand launched an advanced analytics platform, enabling franchisees to make data-driven decisions that optimize operations and customer engagement.



Hounds Town has driven tremendous growth over the last two years, solidifying its position as a leader in the pet care industry. With a commitment to providing exceptional care and services for dogs, Hounds Town has captured the trust and loyalty of pet owners nationwide. As Hounds Town continues to expand its footprint across the country, it remains dedicated to fostering strong relationships with franchisees and maintaining its position as the leading daycare and boarding facility.



Hounds Town is truly a unique pet care business, with services that include interactive dog daycare, pet boarding, and stress-free spa services. Supervised by a well-trained staff, dogs can play all day, providing both physical and psychological stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization- guaranteeing a Hounds Town Hangover when pets go home. Further setting itself apart, Hounds Town has a no breed discrimination policy, making it easier for all pet owners to find reliable care.



ABOUT HOUNDS TOWN USA



Founded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department, Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA offers a unique and fun approach to doggy daycare and pet boarding. The brand emphasizes a safe and welcoming environment for all dogs, no matter their size, breed, age, or disability. The fully interactive daycare facility is designed to meet each dog's physical, social, and psychological needs through a natural pack environment. The all-day play daycare model leaves each canine companion tired and happy, resulting in what has been coined“Hounds Town hangover.” Hounds Town also offers stress-free, affordable spa services, ensuring pet parents have the option to bring home a clean and refreshed pet. Select locations are also proud to offer a Pet Taxi service, ensuring dogs have reliable transportation to and from daycare. Currently, the brand has nearly 70 locations open across the country, with another 18 more openings projected in 2024.

