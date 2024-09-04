CORE Announces The Launch Of 'Serving Up Hope' Campaign To Support Food & Beverage Service Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CORE is excited to announce the launch of its annual "Serving Up Hope" campaign, running from September 1 to October 31, 2024. This nationwide initiative aims to unite the restaurant and its guests in a shared mission to support food and beverage service employees who are facing life-altering crises.



Serving Up Hope is more than just a campaign; it's a powerful movement that underscores the critical role food and beverage service employees play in our communities. As CORE's main fundraiser for the year, Serving Up Hope is vital to provide ongoing assistance to these essential workers and their families, ensuring that no restaurant family faces hardship alone.



"Food and beverage service employees are the backbone of our dining experiences, and it's our duty to support them when they need it the most," said Jill Chapman, Director of Corporate Partnerships for CORE. "Serving Up Hope allows us to rally together as an industry and provide meaningful assistance to those who have dedicated their lives to serving others."



This year, CORE is especially grateful to our sponsors, whose generosity and commitment are making this campaign possible. Their support ensures that help is available when it's needed most, allowing us to continue our mission of providing financial assistance to the service workers who enrich our lives every day.



Hero of Hope Sponsors:

IMI Agency

The Old Spaghetti Factory



Champion of Hope Sponsors:

Anheuser-Busch

Areas

Boston Beer Co.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

Gallo

Hess Pearson Estates

HiveStrong

Ledo Pizza

Love, Tito's

Monin

Nestle Premium Waters

Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery

Proximo

Rodney Strong Vineyards

Savor Imports

Union Forge Vodka



Beacon of Hope Sponsors:

110 Grill

DAOU

Hospitality Brands

J. Lohr

Jagermeister

Justin Wine

Kerry

Qu

Smokey Bones

toast

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

WhistlePig Whiskey



CORE invites restaurants, industry partners, and patrons to join this movement and become Serve Up Hope for the service employees who are integral to our communities.



For more information about Serving Up Hope and how to get involved, please visit coregives or contact Jill Chapman.



About CORE

CORE is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to granting support to food and beverage service families when they face a health crisis, injury, death of a family member, or natural disaster.

Jill Chapman

CoreGives

+1 305.631.2283

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.