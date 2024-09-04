Peoplereign Announces AI For Employee Service Innovation In Fall 2024 System Of Intelligence Platform Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PeopleReign AI now supports identity and access management and enhanced security for Microsoft Entra

Introducing automated action-taking for 5K+ IT and HR requests from any browser or mobile application with enhanced security support for Microsoft Entra

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

- CIO of a Fortune 1000 company in Virginia

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PeopleReign, the industry-leading SaaS platform that automates IT and HR employee service, announced today the release of its flagship system of intelligence platform for fall 2024. This latest release introduces innovation including enhanced support for Microsoft Teams, automated identity and access management for Microsoft Entra, self-service tools for adding virtual agent skills, and support for the latest foundation LLMs released by OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and Google.

Enhanced support for Microsoft Teams

Teams administrators can now deploy PeopleReign to all or a subset of employees across multiple domains and pass context variables during the authentication process that determine how the AI agent can respond to users based on geography, role, languages spoken, and employment status.

Identity and access management and enhanced security support for Microsoft Entra

Entra, formerly known as Azure Active Directory, is the world's most deployed framework for enterprise identity and access management (IAM). PeopleReign now supports native, one-click Entra integration for all common access management requests including password resets and account unlocks. Using natural language via voice or text, employees can now instruct the virtual agent to take actions on their behalf with full support for multi-factor authentication (MFA) and activity logging for audit compliance.

Self-service tools for adding virtual agent skills

PeopleReign AI agents are designed to automate end to end actions like installing software, troubleshooting network access, booking travel, reserving conference rooms, enrolling in benefits, and ordering hardware. The PeopleReign Ontology of Work and library of more than 100 enterprise platform integrations make adding custom actions accessible with clicks instead of code.

The fall 2024 platform release introduces a new self-service skills management module to make it easy for PeopleReign administrators to create, deploy, and manage custom skills across all applications. For example, a customer in the construction industry uses PeopleReign to automate inventory checks for crew managers monitoring the status of building material deliveries. A customer in the utilities industry uses PeopleReign to show teams installing power poles which tools to use based on soil composition.

Support for the latest foundation LLMs released by OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and Google

The PeopleReign Ontology of Work limits the need for foundation LLMs but when tasks require broader language capabilities PeopleReign can optionally fall back on external large language models. All use of external models is strictly governed by the PeopleReign guardrails module which prevents personally identifiable information (PII) or intellectual property (IP) leakage or discussion of inappropriate topics.

When LLMs are allowed, PeopleReign now supports the full capabilities of all state of the art (SOTA) LLM foundation models from leading AI vendors including OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and Google. From the Administration Console, select whether or not each PeopleReign skill can access foundation LLMs then use Insights dashboards to monitor how and when they were used.

Feedback from fall release beta users has been overwhelmingly positive like this comment from a CIO in Virginia:“A third of our tickets were eliminated when we turned on PeopleReign for Entra resets and unlocks. It took our PeopleReign administrator an hour to configure and employees love not having to call the help desk.”

Existing PeopleReign customers have automatically been upgraded to the fall 2024 release. It is generally available for new customers effective today.

PeopleReign is used by many of the most sophisticated organizations in the world to automate IT and HR and keep employees engaged and motivated at work. Click here to start your free trial today. With questions or to learn more, contact Stacie Jacobs: ..., +1 330 887 2446.

Stacie Jacobs

PeopleReign

+1 330-887-2446

...

Meet the world's most used system of intelligence for automating IT and HR employee service

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.