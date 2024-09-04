Exertis And Seceon Unveil Fortress: A Game-Changing Managed Security Service Expansion Across The UK And EMEA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seceon, leading cybersecurity AI/ML powered threat detection, and response has been selected by the leading EMEA distributor Exertis Enterprise to power it's new managed security service, Fortress.

LONDON and WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon , the pioneer of the first cybersecurity platform that augments and automates security operations

services with an AI/ ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR platform, announces an expanded relationship with Exertis Enterprise as they launch Fortress (SOC), managed security services.

Peter Christou SVP Business Development & Sales

Exertis Cybersecurity is a division of Exertis Enterprise distribution specializing in the cybersecurity space, dedicated to providing industry-leading solutions and offering unparalleled expertise and support, ensuring our partners have access to the most advanced and reliable cybersecurity technologies.

As part of a full spectrum of managed services, Exertis Services will now provide 24x7/365 coverage from cyber threats. Operating from our new Security Operations Center in Basingstoke, UK, Exertis will empower organizations across the UK and EMEA to defend against downtime and cyberattacks while meeting stringent cybersecurity compliance and regulatory standards.

The investment and launch of Fortress further cements

Exertis Enterprise' continued drive in the Cybersecurity space complimenting software, hardware and people services with a fully managed SOC solution. Exertis Enterprise are adding real value to security partners that don't want to or are unable to invest in these services themselves but wish to enter and expand in the market.

"Seceon is delighted to have been selected by Exertis Enterprise to be the primary platform to power the cyber threat detection and response service for their partners and clients. Seceon's platform is widely regarded as the most comprehensive platform that scales a security operations center, powering MSSP services while empowering security analysts and incident responders to block, stop and quarantine threats," said Chandra Pandey, co-founder and CEO of Seceon, Inc.

Geoff Towns, head of enterprise services at Exertis Enterprise said:

"We are thrilled to be expanding our services portfolio by introducing Exertis Fortress, a comprehensive managed security service to our new and existing customers.

Our relationship with Seceon has been growing over the last year as more and more organizations replace legacy point solutions and now, with Exertis Services, they can benefit from our expertise including the infrastructure, implementation, and ongoing managed SOC services, under our Fortress offering."



Seceon has been growing fast across the UK and EU and has been actively blocking malware, ransomware, and attacks targeting the cloud, on-premises and IoT/OT environments at the edge. Seceon's platform enables existing managed services and IT and security teams to address key challenges such as the shortage of skilled resources, the increasing sophistication of threat actors, and the complexity of managing security controls and achieving continuous compliance.

"We work with, and I've personally met many Exertis Cybersecurity partners and customers, and I continue to be amazed by the talent on their teams and the cybersecurity programs they have implemented. I look forward to supporting Exertis Enterprise and their forward leaning AI/ML-powered managed security services," said, Peter Christou SVP - Strategic Partnerships and Sales, Seceon, Inc.

About Seceon

Seceon empowers MSPs and MSSPs to lower cyber threat risks and simplify their security stack. Our AI and ML-powered aiSIEM and aiXDR platform enhances threat detection and response at scale. It provides comprehensive coverage by aggregating telemetry from logs, identity management, networks, endpoints, clouds, and applications, analyzed in real-time with advanced threat intelligence and AI models. Over 620 partners leverage Seceon's platform for efficient, high-margin security services and continuous compliance, serving more than 8,400 clients. For more information, visit .



About Exertis Enterprise:

Exertis Enterprise are one of Europe's leading enterprise specialist technology distributors, partnered with some of world's leading server, storage, networking and cybersecurity vendors. They differentiate themselves by focusing on the end state problem of their partners and their end users to leverage their knowledge and knowhow along with the technologies they represent to truly create value beyond the purchase of the enterprise and cybersecurity technologies.

To inquire about Exertis Enterprise Managed Security Services, or how Exertis Enterprise can create real value for you visit the services section of the Exertis Enterprise website at .

