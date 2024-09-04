Delhi's Cosy Box Teams Up With Bangkok's Rabbit Hole For An Unmissable Bar Takeover

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September, 2024: Cosy Box, a glittering gem in Delhi's nightlife scene beautifully blends glamour with comfort. Known for its plush ambiance and chic interiors, it is the go-to spot for a refined yet cozy night out. With its impeccable food and innovative cocktails, Cosy Box is all set to elevate its 360-degree bar with a spectacular Bar Takeover by none other than Bangkok's famed Rabbit Hole. A shining star in Thailand's bar scene, Rabbit Hole is celebrated for its masterfully crafted cocktails and has earned a prestigious spot at No. 31 on Asia's 50 Best Bars list in 2020. Known for pushing the boundaries of mixology, Rabbit Hole brings a blend of artistry and flavor that promises to leave a lasting impression on Delhi's cocktail connoisseurs.



The bar takeover at Cosy Box promises to be a stellar event, where patrons can indulge in Rabbit Hole's signature cocktails, right here in the heart of New Delhi. With its reputation for creating sinfully delicious drinks, Rabbit Hole will transport guests to the bustling streets of Bangkok, all within the comfort of Delhi's favorite resto-bar. The night will be further enlivened by the electrifying beats of Zuma Dionys, ensuring that the energy on the dance floor matches the excitement at the bar.



Set for the 6th of September, 2024, from 8:00 P.M onwards, this event is more than just a night out-it's a one-of-a-kind experience that promises patrons an unforgettable night. Whether you're a cocktail aficionado or someone looking to explore new flavors, the collaboration between Cosy Box and Rabbit Hole promises a night of extraordinary drinks, dynamic vibes, and unforgettable memories. So, mark your calendars for what is sure to be one of the most talked-about events in Delhi's nightlife this year.

