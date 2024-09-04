British Hiker Found Dead, Another Missing In Spain's Mallorca After Storm

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: A British hiker has been found dead and another is missing on the Spanish island of Mallorca after heavy rains swept over the popular destination, emergency services said Wednesday.

"One of the hikers has been found dead. The Guardia Civil and the fire brigade of Mallorca continue the search for the other missing person," emergency services in the Balearic Islands, which include Mallorca, wrote on social X.

Emergency services have been looking for the two British hikers since Monday night in an area of mountains in Mallorca where the Torrente de Pareis canyon descends to the Mediterranean, a spokeswoman for the service told AFP without giving further details.

According to Spanish media, the hiker whose body was recovered is a 32-year-old man, while the other, who is missing, is a woman. They were apparently swept away by flash flooding in the area.

Local authorities had on Tuesday called for people to be careful due to the "very intense storms" that were expected.

"Avoid outdoor activities (going to the beach, hiking, water sports)," the archipelago's emergency services warned on X.

The Mediterranean island, known for its picturesque beaches and sunny weather, is one of Europe's most visited destinations. It is especially popular with German and British tourists.