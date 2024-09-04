Prime Minister Meets Ministers Of Civil Service, Labor And Social Affairs Of GCC Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Wednesday with Their Excellencies the Ministers participating in the Ministerial Meetings of Civil Service, Labor, Social Affairs and Development of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which were held in Doha.

His Excellency welcomed the guests, expressing his hope that the outcomes of the meetings would contribute to enhancing the performance of the ministries of civil service, and social development in the GCC countries.