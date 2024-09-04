Rocketreach Introduces Autopilot, The Simplest Outreach Automation Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketReach is excited to introduce an integrated sales outreach solution called Autopilot. Autopilot saves customers time and makes their campaigns more effective. ‌In addition, RocketReach is excited to share several new enhancements, including News, its ISO 27001 certification, and enhanced data verification methods.

Continue Reading

In today's fast-paced world, efficiency is key, but too often our workflows are inadequate for the challenge. Complex processes, switching between different apps, repetitive tasks, and inefficient systems slow us down, making it hard to make real progress.

RocketReach expands beyond Contact Data into Sales Engagement with Autopilot. Users can automate search and email sends.

Post this

Now in Beta, Autopilot is RocketReach's latest innovation ‌designed to streamline workflows like never before. With Autopilot, users can set up end-to-end automation from prospecting through engagement - all within RocketReach. ‌

Key Features of Autopilot



Dynamic list generation : generate search lists that dynamically update

Messages : directly email and engage with contacts in RocketReach

Smart messaging and templates: create templates to scale ‌or use our AI writer to personalize emails

Create simple sequences: keep the momentum going with follow-up emails or tasks Set it and forget it: set the frequency and these automations will repeat and auto-update with new leads

RocketReach is excited to share these new features and continue to build on RocketReach Messages, which was launched in July. Autopilot is available to paid customers. AI writer and the ability to build simple sequences will be rolling out over the next few months.

"Building the easiest-to-use solution was a key design idea for us. We are thrilled to see this coming through in the feedback from our customers. ‌Customers say that these combined experiences feel more organized and less chaotic, are easy to use, and make salespeople's lives easier." - Scott Kim, CEO RocketReach.

In addition, RocketReach continues its investments in data quality by standing up new data sources, new proprietary verification systems for email and phone, and launched a new feature called News. With News, users have access to the latest information on funding updates, M&A activity, or executive changes. News will be rolling out over the next few weeks.

RocketReach also reinforced its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security for its customers and stakeholders. RocketReach has completed its ISO 27001 certification and has once again completed its SOC 2 Type II audit.

Please visit our blog to learn more about Autopilot and hear from our CEO, Scott Kim.

About RocketReach

Founded in 2015, RocketReach is a leading Lead and Sales intelligence platform that is trusted by over 21 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. RocketReach uses patented technology that covers over 700 million people and 60 million companies around the world. We provide sales, recruiting, marketing, and entrepreneurs with the ability to connect directly with the right people and decision makers. ‌For more information about how RocketReach is creating the connections that create opportunities, please visit .

SOURCE RocketReach