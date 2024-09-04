Rcap Equity Announces Investment In Northeast Contracting Corp.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCap Equity Partners ("RCap"), a Philadelphia-area based private equity firm, announced today that it has led a majority recapitalization of Northeast Contracting Corp. ("NECC" or the "Company"), in partnership with Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") and existing shareholders.

RCap Equity Partners

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Lorton, Virginia, NECC is a full-service commercial roofing business focused on replacement, maintenance, and new installation. It operates within the mid-Atlantic and serves a variety of end markets, including education, government, multi-family, and industrial.

NECC's CEO, Eion Kelley, said "We are thrilled to partner with RCap. With their support, we will continue to invest in our team, expand our service offerings and footprint, and pursue strategic acquisitions."

RCap Partner, Matthew Raymon, added "We look forward to partnering with the NECC team and supporting their continued success. This is an exciting time in the commercial roofing industry and NECC has built a best-in-class operation."

About RCap Equity

Based in the Philadelphia area, RCap Equity is a private equity firm specializing in control equity investments in lower middle market companies. The firm is an active investor in profitable and growing enterprises across a broad range of industries. The RCap team, in partnership with management, seeks to create value through operational improvements, strategic growth initiatives, and tuck-in acquisitions.

