CME Group Reports Second-Highest Monthly ADV Of 31.7 Million Contracts In August And Double-Digit Increases Across All Six Asset Classes

Record interest rate ADV of 18. 3

million contracts

Record U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV overall, including record volume for 2-year, 5-year and 30-year futures contracts

Record August ADV in equity index, agricultural, foreign exchange and options products Record international ADV of 8.9

million contracts

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest monthly volume ever, with average daily volume (ADV) up 31% to 31.7 million contracts in August, driven by double-digit increases across all six asset classes.

The company's interest rate ADV reached a record 18.3 million contracts and its deeply liquid U.S. Treasury complex hit an all-time monthly record ADV of 11.5 million contracts, including the highest volume ever for 2-year, 5-year and 30-year futures contracts. In addition, SOFR futures and options volume climbed 48% to 6.3 million contracts and the company's BrokerTec cash U.S. Treasury notional volume hit a year-to-date record of $249 billion on August 5.

In addition, new August ADV records were set across equity index, agricultural, foreign exchange and options products. Market statistics are available in greater detail at .

August 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:



Record Interest Rate ADV of 18.3 million contracts

Record August Equity Index ADV of 7.5 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts

Record August Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts

Record August Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts Metals ADV of 708,000 contracts

Additional August 2024 product highlights compared to August 2023 includes:



Interest Rate ADV increased 41%



Record U.S. Treasury futures and options volume of 11.5 million contracts



Record August Interest Rate options ADV of 3.3 million contracts



Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 2.8 million contracts



Record 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.6 million contracts



Record 30-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 708,000 contracts

SOFR futures and options ADV increased 48% to 6.3 million contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 15%



Record August Equity Index options ADV of 1.7 million contracts



Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 36% to 1.6 million contracts



E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 9% to 1.5 million contracts

Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 42% to 118,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 22%



Record August Energy options ADV of 429,000 contracts



Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 22% to 458,000 contracts



WTI Crude Oil options ADV increased 60% to 217,000 contracts



Agricultural ADV increased 19%



Record

Feeder Cattle futures ADV of 23,000

contracts



Corn futures ADV increased 36% to 435,000 contracts

Soybean Oil futures ADV increased 31% to 163,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 36%



Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 47% to 199,000 contracts



Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 41% to 98,000 contracts

Mexican Peso futures ADV increased 44% to 75,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 43%



Metals options ADV increased 119% to 125,000 contracts



Micro Gold futures ADV increased 170% to 124,000 contracts

Gold options ADV increased 127% to 96,000 contracts

Record International ADV of 8.9 million contracts, with record EMEA ADV of 6.5 million contracts, Asia ADV up 37% and Latin America ADV up 18%

Micro Products ADV



Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3 million contracts represented 41% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3% of overall Energy ADV

Record Micro Ether futures ADV of 53,000 contracts and Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 585% to 48,000 contracts

BrokerTec U.S. Treasury notional volume reached $249 billion on August 5, the highest level year-to-date, and U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 1% to $295

billion

Record single-day volume of $13.5B for FX Link on August 5

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending July 2024 were $71.8 billion for cash collateral and $160.8 billion for non-cash collateral

