Bombardier Announces Participation In Upcoming September Conferences

Jefferies Industrials

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Bombardier Representative: Bart Demosky, Executive Vice-President and CFO*

Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Location: Dana Point, CA

Bombardier Representative: Bart Demosky, Executive Vice-President and CFO*

23rd Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Location: Montréal, QC

Bombardier Representative: Francis Richer de la Flèche, Vice-President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations*

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) today announced that it will participate in three conferences for the month of September.

Interested parties are invited to contact Investor Relations to get more information on Bombardier's participation at these conferences.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit .

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at . Follow us on X @Bombardier .

Media Contacts

General media contact webform