Aqua-Tots Swim School Prepares To Make A Splash With First Location In New York

Amherst, NY, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School , the largest international swim school franchise, is proud to announce that its first swim school in the state of New York is coming soon to the city of Amherst. The 7,000-square-foot facility, located at 4998 Harlem Road, resides within Sheridan-Harlem Plaza and has direct access to the 290 Expressway, making it easily accessible to the families of Amherst, Kenmore, Brighton, Eggertsville, Cleveland Hill, Cheektowaga, Sloan, Buffalo and the surrounding communities.

Aqua-Tots' curriculum has been used and trusted by swim instructors and parents for more than three decades. Today, the company teaches youth in 14 different countries. Aqua-Tots Swim School's high satisfaction rate comes from their dedication to creating a safe, fun and compassionate learning environment, where tots of all ages can understand and progress.

Lessons for every age and skill level will be available at Aqua-Tots Amherst Monday through Saturday at a variety of times convenient for parents. This location will also offer classes for adults and children with disabilities. Swim families have the flexibility of choosing from three different class sizes (groups of four, two, or one) to accommodate the unique needs of each child. Through small class sizes, each student is able to receive personalized attention and instruction.

First-time franchise owners, Christian and Lizzie Rozanski, are eager to teach the youth of western New York how to stay safe around water.

“Lizzie and I grew up here, just down the street from each other. We've both spent time away but returned because we missed the incredible sense of community found here,” Christian said.“Being just a stone's throw from Niagara River, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, it is essential for our town's children to know how to swim. We view water safety as a necessary life skill that all people need to learn. Knowing how to swim saves lives, and we're excited to help our friends and neighbors master these important skills.”

Aqua-Tots Amherst features a 90-degree, 1,531 square-foot pool with 18 changing rooms and an expansive glass viewing area, where parents can sit back, relax and watch their child's progress from cozy red armchairs. Families are invited to use the facility's fully stocked vanity to get ready before and after class.

After opening, parents and tots can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. Families should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Those who pre-enroll can enjoy two weeks of free swim lessons during the school's Sneak Peek event. For more details, follow Aqua-Tots Amherst's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/amherst/, email ... or call (716)-242-5255.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 160 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

