Dialysis Market Research Report And Company Analysis 2024-2032: Forecast By Type, Product & Services, End User, Countries

The need for dialysis treatments has surged as a result of the growth in kidney-related problems, since those who are affected need renal replacement therapy to preserve their quality of life. The need to provide more dialysis services due to the growing patient pool propels the dialysis market's expansion. Because of this, producers of medical equipment, researchers, and healthcare practitioners are driven to create novel approaches and plans of action in order to meet the increasing demand for dialysis treatments.

North America Dialysis Market

North America accounted for a substantial share of the market in 2023. It is projected that the region will maintain its dominant position in the market for the duration of the forecast. The main factors anticipated to propel the expansion of the regional market during the projection period are the increasing treatment rates and elevated incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the United States and Canada.

The growth in coronavirus infections, which can occasionally result in renal failure, is expected to increase the need for dialysis services and supplies in the US. For example, in September 2021, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States published a report stating that 1 in 7 adults in the nation, or roughly 786,000 people, had end-stage renal disease.

In addition, government initiatives, reimbursement policies, and awareness campaigns that support early diagnosis and treatment of kidney-related issues all contribute to a rise in the usage of dialysis treatments. Moreover, the concentration of leading dialysis companies and medical research institutes in North America facilitates the development and uptake of state-of-the-art dialysis systems.

Key Attributes: