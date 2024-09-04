Dorin Munteanu, Co-Chair DC Cyber Task Force Named Senior Strategic Advisor To Revel Business Group LLC (Revelsi)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dorin Munteanu, co-chair of the DC Task Force at the Romanian-American Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., a community of world class experts in the cybersecurity industry, public sector and academia aimed at building a cybersecurity-resilient transatlantic community through collaborations and investments, has joined the RevelSI's Advisory team.“I am excited to join RevelSI's Advisory Team and collaborate with such a forward-thinking and innovative team. The magnitude of surging cyber-attacks is imposing record high costs to organizations across public and private sectors with direct business operations interferences, revenue generation interruption and sensitive data access. Consequently, security considerations are becoming paramount of the business risk understanding and everyone's responsibility for everyday business functions.” He continued“I look forward to further solidifying the company's mission of delivering robust and innovative solutions to organizations seeking to leverage efficiently their security investments and be cyber-ready in the digital age.”As a senior advisor, Dorin will provide strategic guidance on expanding cyber security services and fostering partnerships with industry stakeholders to drive cyber resilience .“We are very much looking forward to our collaboration with Dorin. His unique perspective and understanding of the evolving cybersecurity market will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, grow, and consolidate our security posture to protect our customers and their assets” said Bogdan Tulai, RevelSI CEO.“His expertise will be instrumental in guiding RevelSI towards achieving its strategic goals and delivering exceptional value to its customers,” he concluded.About RevelSIRevelSI is a cybersecurity company structured on three main pillars - information security, infrastructure, and software development that provides innovative solutions to scale businesses and protect them from threats.Our top priority is safeguarding the fast-evolving global infrastructures and technologies. ​We integrate cybersecurity into infrastructure development and operational processes, alongside software development, to proactively stay at the leading edge of industry advancements.With a focus on delivering customer-oriented outcomes and satisfaction, we work tirelessly to provide reliable, efficient, and affordable solutions to meet the ever-evolving demands of the digital age.

Dorin Munteanu

RevelSI

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.