Odisha: Huge Rush Witnessed As Submission Process Begins For Subhadra Yojana

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 (IANS) A massive rush of people was witnessed at various centres across Odisha as the process for the submission of applications to get assistance under the much-hyped Subhadra Yojana began on Wednesday.

The women applicants gathered at Anganwadi Kendras, block offices, and the Mo Seva Kendras in huge numbers to either collect the application forms or submit the duly filled forms to avail financial benefits under the scheme while several others were seen waiting outside the centres to update their Aadhar cards.

Many of the probable beneficiaries found their address wrongly mentioned or their husband's and father's names missing from the Aadhar card while others found their mobile number not linked to the Aadhar card.

“We have been waiting here since 3 am to get our Aadhar card updated. However, the process for the correction of the Aadhar card is very cumbersome. The rush is so huge at the place that many of the applicants are also getting hurt. Aadhar Card is necessary for the Subhadra Yojana and Ration cards,” said a lady waiting near an Aadhar centre in Balasore.

Stampede-like situations have also been reported in some states due to the massive rush.

Per Subhadra Yojana guidelines, each applicant should have an Aadhar card in her own name. Those who do not have an Aadhaar number or a data mismatch will be required to enrol themselves under Aadhaar or correct the information mismatch in their cards.

The guidelines further direct that the beneficiaries must have linked their mobile number with the Aadhaar card and have a single-holder bank account that is Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each on Rakhi Purnima and International Women's Day (March 8) every year. The eligible beneficiary will get a total Rs 50,000 in five years.

The first instalment under the scheme is likely to be released on September 17, on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.