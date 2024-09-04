Brennan Launches Inaugural Opportunity Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First completed in a strong Nashville submarket

Fund I has $100 million in purchasing capacity

Subsequent funds will be formed as Fund I is deployed

Exclusive focus on corporate

Brennan Group, a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of industrial facilities across the United States, announced its inaugural Opportunity Fund. Fund I will focus on acquiring corporate-owned industrial real estate assets in the top 25 U.S. cities.

"Corporate America remains the largest owner of industrial real estate in the United States.

Supply chain reconfigurations, brought on by geopolitical, technological, and demographic transformations, indicate a tremendous need and opportunity exists to serve our customers," explains Michael Brennan, Co-Founder and Chairman of Brennan Investment Group "We built a platform that has 17 offices in the US and possesses the skills to develop, redevelop and acquire.

This Fund was launched for the right reasons, at the right time."

Fund I's first acquisition was a 100,000 square foot industrial property located at 941 Esther Lane in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The vacant facility was owned by Wisconsin-based Jagemann Precision Plastics who manufactured and distributed automotive parts for the US and Mexican markets from this facility. The property is located within Murfreesboro's industrial district, 32 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

"Murfreesboro is the 16th fastest growing city in the U.S. and the fastest growing in Tennessee," said Andrew Mazey, Brennan's Vice-President for the Nashville Region. As a result, the Murfreesboro submarket has one of the lowest industrial vacancy rates in the Nashville region."



"Brennan's 17 offices nationwide, with 30 deal originators, gives us a competitive edge in identifying, underwriting, and managing value-add investment opportunities throughout the US," commented Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group.

"Fund I will acquire industrial properties with deal sizes from $5 million to $25 million."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 56.2 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

