U-Tec Heads To IFA And Bolsters Samsung's Smartthings Partner Wall With Smart Home Suite Of Locks, Switches, Plugs And Bulbs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter Smart Lock on SmartThings Wall to Ship in November

U-tec Announces Three New Smart Locks Using UWB, Palm Vein, and AI

UNION CITY, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-tec , the leader in smart home solutions, is heading to IFA Berlin to showcase its suite of smart locks, switches, plugs, and light bulbs in Samsung's SmartThings partner wall located in Home & Entertainment area CCG-101 or CCB-03

at Messe Berlin.

U-tec Smart Home Suite to Be Showcased at Samsung's SmartThings Partner Wall

Continue Reading

On display at Samsung's SmartThings partner wall

will be the new Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter,

the world's first smart fingerprint deadbolt lock that supports Matter-Over-Thread technology, ensuring seamless integration with various smart home devices for a future-proof experience. Offering a six-in-one unlocking experience including fingerprint recognition, passcodes, mobile app access, backup keys, and multi-layered security, the Bolt Fingerprint Matter creates a unified smart home ecosystem by seamlessly integrating with Samsung SmartThings, Google Home, Apple Home, or Amazon Alexa.

Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter

features include:



Easy Integration & Connection

-

integrate and connect to your existing smart home system without switching apps or configurations, enabling easy control sharing.

A dvanced Fingerprint Recognition - no more keys; utilize our 360 Live Fingerprint ID powered by AI self-learning fingerprint algorithm. 99.8% accuracy, 0.3 seconds unlock speed. *Currently, fingerprint unlock capability is enabled via the U-tec Home app, but will be added to other leading platforms, including Google and Apple, over the next few months.

Guest Access – allows access to Airbnb guests, babysitters, cleaners, contractors, service people, etc., as well as temporary codes or Ekeys for scheduled access (controlled by U-tec's U home

app).

Voice Control – unlock or lock the door with just a word using SmartThings, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, enhancing user convenience.



Auto Unlock – automatically unlocks as you approach the door and securely locks once

the door is closed. Settings can be customized with U-tec's U home app. Battery

- eight AA batteries and offers extended battery life up to one

year.

U-tec also announced three new smart locks (not on display at IFA) using UWB, Palm Vein, and AI technology including:



Ultraloq Bolt

Mission - powered by state-of-the-art UWB technology, allows a simple, hands-free entry and exit to unlock the door automatically.

Available in 2025

Ultraloq Bolt Palm - using Palm Vein technology, users can unlock the door with a simple wave using non-contact unlocking recognition in both directions. The Bolt Palm eliminates passwords or damaged fingerprints and is user-friendly to all ages.

Available in Q4 2024 Ultraloq Bolt Pro AI Security – creates a visual door lock, offering real-time viewing of your door area. The Bolt Pro AI Security uses AI technology to recognize faces and human figures and can send alert notifications. Available in 2025

"We are delighted to welcome

U-tec and their suite of smart home products to IFA," said Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings at Samsung Electronics.

"U-tec's smart locks, bulbs, switches, and plugs work seamlessly with SmartThings to support the evolution of smart home technology that makes homes smarter, safer, and more energy-efficient."

"We're excited to showcase our latest smart home products, fully compatible with Samsung

SmartThings," said David Huang, Strategic Partnership Director at U-tec. "Our devices are designed to seamlessly integrate into existing smart home ecosystem, providing enhanced convenience, security, and energy efficiency. Whether you want to automate your lighting, secure your home, or control your environment, our products make creating a truly connected home easier than ever."

U-tec's smart home products on display at Samsung's SmartThings Partner Wall are currently available on Amazon and U-tec's website and include:

ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint

– smart lock offering a six-in-one unlocking experience and multi-layered security. Compatible with Samsung SmartThings, Apple Home Kit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. It provides mobile control, secure access management, and multiple unlocking methods, including fingerprint recognition, passcodes, mobile app access, and backup keys, and ensures unparalleled security and flexibility.

ULTRALOQ

U-Bolt Pro

– smart lock lets you share access with guests, offers keyless entry including fingerprint, auto unlock, password, and a key for backup, and uses a smart auto lock to ensure the door is closed and locked. It works with SmartThings, Amazon Alex, Hey Google, IFTTT, and Z-Wave.

Bright A19 Smart Bulb

- Wi-Fi mesh connectivity and seamless control for every light in the home - without the need for an extra hub. Offers vivid brilliance with 1100 lumens choice of 16 million colors. Energy-efficient and long-lasting, Bright allows for customization through its own mobile app.

U-tec Smart Plug controls lamps, fans, and household appliances. It can be controlled via mobile devices or voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

U-tec

Smart Switch

– WiFi mesh technology allows for remote control for any location and the ability to adjust the brightness of connected lights. Work with light controlled by a single switch or two switches in different places.

About

U-tec

tec is the pioneering force in smart home technology and security, dedicated to redefining how people safeguard their homes with innovative, user-friendly solutions. Founded in 2015, the company has quickly established itself as a leader, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create intuitive and reliable smart home solutions. For more information, visit .

Join the U-tec community for the latest

news about products and events:



SOURCE U-tec