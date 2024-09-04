Christmas Decorations Market Share To Grow Over USD 13.04 Billion By 2034, At 4.9% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Christmas Decoration Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Product Type [Indoor Decoration (Trees, Ornaments, Lights, Garlands), Outdoor Decorations (Lights, Inflatables, Wreaths, Yard decorations)], By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution (Wholesalers, Retailers, Retailers), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge to give the best experience.

Prophecy Market Insights forecasts that the global Christmas decoration market share will grow from USD 8.45 Billion in 2024 to USD 13.04 Billion by 2034 , driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.

Christmas Decoration Market Report Overview

Christmas decorations are an integral part of the holiday season, symbolizing the joy, warmth, and festivity associated with Christmas. These decorations range from traditional items like Christmas trees, wreaths, and lights to more contemporary adornments such as inflatable yard displays, themed ornaments, and sophisticated lighting setups.

Traditional traditions have given way to new ones as Christmas decorations have changed over time. Decorating for Christmas has become a beloved tradition for many, bringing families and communities together to celebrate the season.

Competitive Landscape:

The Christmas Decoration Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



General Electric Company

Crystal Valley Decorating Inc.

Barcana Inc.

Balsam Hill

Treekeeper, LLC

King of Christmas

Santas Quarters

National Tree Company

Treetopia

Amscan Inc.

Hampton Products International

Michaels Stores, Inc.

Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Christmas Lights Etc. Lemax Inc.

Analyst View:

The target market for decorations has grown beyond conventional ornaments to encompass a wide range of products catering to varied tastes, cultural customs, and technological breakthroughs as christmas celebrations become more lavish and personalized. The evolution of the market is also impacted by more general trends in technological integration, sustainability and the move towards immersive holiday celebrations.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Products

The increased desire for eco-friendly and sustainable decorations is one of the major trends in the Christmas decorating market. As part of a larger trend towards living sustainably, consumers are choosing decorations made of natural, biodegradable, or recycled materials more and more.

Market Trends:

Influence of Social Media and E-commerce

Social media and e-commerce platforms play a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and driving sales in the Christmas Decoration Market. Influencers and brands showcase elaborate holiday setups on platforms like Instagram and Pinterest, inspiring consumers to replicate these designs in their own homes.

Segmentation:

Christmas Decoration Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Product Type Insights

This industry includes the following: Indoor Decoration (Trees, Ornaments, Lights, and Garlands), and Outdoor Decorations (Lights, Inflatables, Wreaths, and Yard decorations). The market growth for indoor decoration is anticipated to be dominant as consumers typically allocate a significant portion of their holiday budget to indoor decorations, which are seen as a necessary part of the holiday experience.

Application Insights

Residential or chilled is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as Christmas decorations in residential spaces are deeply rooted in cultural and family traditions. For many families, decorating the home for Christmas is a cherished activity that enhances the festive spirit and brings families together.

Distribution Channel Insights

Retailers is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as retailers typically invest heavily in elaborate in-store festive displays, which not only attract customers but also inspire them to purchase additional items they may not have originally intended to buy.

Recent Development:

In August 2024, John Lewis has revealed its new Christmas decoration themes for 2024. The Dawn & Dusk theme for this year has a very mysterious, wintry woodland vibe to it. With velvet serving as a primary texture, this collection mixes sophisticated shades of burgundy and khaki to give a modern twist on the classic red and green color scheme.

Regional Insights



North America: The two main markets are the United States and Canada where customers spend a lot of money on a variety of decorations, such as wreaths, Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, and other festive things. Asia Pacific: The target market in this region is characterized by a mix of traditional and modern decorations, with a growing influence of Western holiday aesthetics.

Christmas Decoration Market Size, Share, By Product Type [Indoor Decoration (Trees, Ornaments, Lights, Garlands), Outdoor Decorations (Lights, Inflatables, Wreaths, Yard decorations)], By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Wholesalers, Retailers, Online Retailers), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034

