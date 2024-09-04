Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size To Worth USD 99.35 Billion By 2030 With A 10 % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) include SAP Oracle Microsoft Infor Epicor Sage Group IFS Workday

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The most recent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market 2024–2032 research report. An extensive analysis gathered to provide the most recent information on the salient characteristics of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market. Business process management and automation are made easier by enterprise resource planning, or ERP. Back-office functions including inventory control manufacturing, order management, accounting, and human resource management are frequently carried out with the help of this software. Inventory management, finance, material procurement, marketing, human resources, and accounting are the departments that each ERP module focuses on. The organization's business requirements can be catered for in these components.

The global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market is anticipated to grow from USD 50.98 Billion in 2023 to USD 99.35 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10 % during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report

#request-a-sample

The Major Players Covered in this Report:

SAP Oracle Microsoft Infor Epicor Sage Group IFS Workday Plex Systems Syspro Acumatica Unit4 Ramco Systems IQMS SAP Business One NetSuite (Oracle NetSuite) QAD Odoo IBM Salesforce

Recent Developments

September 2023 - Oracle and Mastercard announced a new partnership to help enterprise customers automate end-to-end business-to-business (B2B) payment transactions. The partnership lets Oracle directly connect Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with banks to streamline and automate the B2B finance and payment process. Moreover, many companies desire simpler commercial payment experiences. Yet, disparate data, systems, and processes across the ecosystem hinder enterprises and their suppliers from transacting efficiently. To address these challenges and enable organizations to connect and share information across all trading parties, Oracle aims to leverage Mastercard's innovative virtual card platform to help expedite end-to-end financial transactions for Oracle's corporate customers and enable banks to offer value-added services inside Oracle Cloud ERP.

March 2023 - Microsoft Corporation has introduced Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, the world's first copilot in CRM and ERP, bringing next-generation AI to every line of business. According to the company's recent survey on business trends, nearly 9 out of 10 workers hope to use AI to reduce repetitive tasks. With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organizations can empower their workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations, and supply chain roles. These AI capabilities allow everyone to spend more time on the best parts of their jobs and less on mundane tasks.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Opportunities

ERP software has made it possible for businesses to become more transparent and clear. ERP is beneficial to most large enterprises. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) can now benefit from the same benefits of ERP integration, including streamlined business procedures and enhanced business productivity. ERP directly affects operational profits, making it a great choice for SMBs. Since SMEs lack the resources to build and maintain ERP, there will likely be a rise in the use of cloud-based ERP software, which will present numerous opportunities throughout the course of the projection period.

Request for a complete report

Detailed analysis of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market segments

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By Business Function

Finance

Human Resource

Supply Chain

Customer Management

Inventory Management

Manufacturing Module

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprises

By End User

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & Distribution

Government & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Trends

The rising acceptance of cloud-based solutions is one of the major developments in the Indian ERP market. Compared to conventional on-premise solutions, cloud-based ERP solutions have a variety of benefits, such as simpler scalability, more flexibility, and reduced costs. Consequently, a growing number of Indian companies are embracing cloud-based ERP solutions, especially small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) that might lack the capital to purchase on-premise options growing emphasis on analytics and business intelligence (BI) capabilities is another trend in the Indian ERP market. Indian companies are searching for ERP systems that would enable them to make more intelligent business decisions by providing a deeper understanding of their data.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Regional Analysis

North America

Due to a number of factors, North America now has the biggest market share. Advanced ERP solutions are easily adopted by well-established companies with well-developed IT infrastructures. The position of North America is further strengthened by the presence of major ERP vendors like SAP and Oracle.

Demand for cutting-edge features is a result of early adoption and high technological maturity. Several North American businesses looking to improve operations and obtain a competitive edge have made integration with AI, ML, and advanced analytics a top focus.

Although installations on-premises were common, a cloud-first strategy is becoming more and more popular. More scalability and flexibility are provided by subscription models, especially for mid-sized firms.

Europe

VMR researchers predict that Europe's mature industry will continue to see steady growth due to optimization efforts and compliance requirements.

Europe has a well-established market for ERP software, with a high rate of adoption, especially among major businesses. The emphasis is on integrating new technologies with established systems and optimizing them.

Strict data privacy laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) need ERP solutions to include strong security features and compliance-driven functionality.

European businesses frequently need specialist ERP solutions catered to their unique industry regulations and workflows, especially in industries like automotive and pharmaceuticals.

Other Reports

Data visualization tools Market

The global data visualization tools market size is estimated to be valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 9.7%.

Semiconductor Electrostatic Chuck Market

The global semiconductor electrostatic chuck market is anti cipated to grow from USD 750 Million in 2023 to USD 1573.31 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.69 % during the forecast period.

Cloud-based Contact Center Market

The global Cloud-based Contact Center market is anticipated to grow from USD 26.88 Billion in 2023 to USD 128.17 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

Security System Integrators Market

The Security System Integrators market is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 5.67 billion by 2030 from USD 12.32 billion in 2023.

Wearable Display Market

The wearable display market is expected to grow at 19.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 8.32 billion by 2029 from USD 1.65 billion in 2023.

Automotive Electric Water Pump Market

The Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.90 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.71 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecast period.

Connected Worker Market

The global connected worker market is anticipated to grow from USD 8.62 Billion in 2023 to USD 37.11 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.19% during the forecast period.

Commodity Trading Services Market

The global Commodity Trading Services Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.10 billion in 2023 to USD 7.37 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period.

Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market

Dedicated outdoor air system market is expected to grow at 8.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It was valued 3.20 billion at 2020. It is expected to reach above USD 6.90 billion by 2029.

Silicon Controlled Rectifier Market

Silicon controlled rectifier market size was valued at USD 518.12 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 819.8 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.26% from 2022 to 2029.

We Offer Customization on Reports Based on Specific Client Requirements:

Client will get one free update on the purchase of Corporate User License.

Quarterly Industry Update for 1 Year at 40% of the report cost per update.

One dedicated research analyst allocated to the client.

Fast Query resolution within 48 hours.

Industry Newsletter at USD 100 per month per issue.

Get more:

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact Us:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.