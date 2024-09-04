HARIBO® Releases New Goldbears Fall Edition And Brings Back Its Iconic Halloween Gummi Treats

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The #1 gummi brand innovated its Goldbears line with a new limited-edition assortment, just in time for fall fun

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024

HARIBO®, the world's #1 gummi brand, is excited to unveil a delicious array of sweets to satisfy all your fall cravings this season. New HARIBO Goldbears Fall Edition features vibrant, autumnal colors of the iconic Goldbears fans know and love. Goldbears Fall Edition is available for a limited time only, and will complement HARIBO's Halloween lineup, which includes festive trick-or-treat mixes, fun gummi shapes, and sour flavors sure to sweeten up the spooky season.

HARIBO Goldbears Fall Edition

With HARIBO Goldbears Fall Edition, fall lovers now have the perfect festive pairing for their favorite fall go-tos. This delightful new edition of HARIBO Goldbears comes in a variety of fun, fall colors and delicious fruity flavors: red (raspberry), orange (orange), and yellow (lemon). This variety is perfect for a quick, on-the-go sweet treat or to spruce up any treat bowl at fall festivities.

"We're thrilled to announce Goldbears Fall Edition, a festive take on our beloved Goldbears that captures the season's essence alongside our Halloween fan favorites," said Hannah Curlee, Seasonal Brand Manager at HARIBO. "We always aim to inspire childlike happiness for gummi fanatics everywhere, and we know consumers eagerly anticipate the fall season every year as it's tied to familiar feelings of coziness, warmth and gathering with loved ones. We're excited to be part of the fun and introduce the fall-themed treat our fans have been craving."

Along with the new HARIBO Goldbears Fall Edition, HARIBO is bringing back its iconic Halloween gummies just in time for trick-or-treating, classroom parties and family gatherings.

Trick or Treat Mix and Sweet or Scary Mix

Searching for the perfect variety pack to hand out this Halloween? Look no further than HARIBO's beloved Trick or Treat Mix and Sweet or Scary Mix. These spooky assortments include a variety of HARIBO favorites. The Sweet or Scary Mix includes 45 treat-sized bags full of three different gummies-Goldbears, Ghostly Gummies, and Sour Bats-while the Trick or Treat Mix will have those varieties plus Twin Snakes and Happy Cola available containing 80 or 150 treat-sized bags. Every vampire, witch, or princess is sure to find a Halloween favorite in the Trick or Treat Mix and Sweet and Scary Mix!

Sour Bats

Fan-favorite HARIBO Sour Bats will return to shelves this fall. This Halloween staple offers bat-shaped gummies in a variety of sour two-flavor combinations: orange with black currant, green apple with black currant, and cherry with black currant. Whether fans are heading out to see the season's new spooky flick or staying in for a cozy fall night, HARIBO Sour Bats will complete the autumn ambiance.

HARIBO & Hershey's Assortment

Continuing our partnership with Hershey this Halloween season to bring the world's No. 1 gummi together with America's favorite chocolate treats, HARIBO Goldbears are back in a variety of Hershey assortment bags. Perfect for trick-or-treating and Halloween celebrations, there's a mix for everyone, sure to delight fans of Hershey and HARIBO.

HARIBO Goldbears

No trick-or-treat bag is complete without a pouch of HARIBO Goldbears! Be sure to pick up a 24-count of treat-size packs, which include all five of HARIBO Goldbears' yummy flavors: strawberry, pineapple, orange, raspberry, and lemon!

Tasty Favorites

Also available all season long are HARIBO's extensive varieties of gummies, from consumer favorites such as Twin Snakes, Starmix, Happy Cola, and Sour Goldbears to newer confectionery innovations like Berry Clouds and Unicorn-i-licious. No matter which gummi is chosen, it'll be sure to put a smile on anyone this Halloween season.

HARIBO Goldbears Fall Edition and Halloween treats will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide. For more information about HARIBO of America, follow on Facebook and Instagram or visit

.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit .

