Winchester Carlisle Companies Announces Investment Partnership

Ameritex Homes, Dunhill Homes, Carlisle Title, and Realty Commerce, announces a $35 million from a private capital provider.

Winchester Carlisle Companies has a longstanding history in the of single-family and build-to-rent investment properties and holds $385 million+ of investments across a broad range of real estate assets, including 1,600+ purpose-built single-family rental homes across Texas.

"This newest capital investment allows us to refocus our efforts on the single-family for-sale business and expand our homebuilding operations into more markets across North and Central Texas," said Richard Dix, Founder and CEO at Winchester Carlisle Companies.

Dallas Fort Worth is the fastest-growing metroplex in the country, and with that comes an unmet need for housing options for first-time home buyers and move-up buyers.

"We are passionate about providing housing solutions for families at different stages of life across Texas with both our Ameritex Homes and our Dunhill Homes product lines," added Mr. Dix. "There is a lot of excitement about the potential interest rate drop. This is the right time for us to gear up to meet the pent-up demand across North and Central Texas."

