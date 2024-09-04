Cherry Lake Publishing Releases Early Readers' Book: Making A Difference With Easterseals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Lake Publishing recently released an early readers' book, "Making a Difference with Easterseals," the third in a series of on which the two organizations have collaborated to highlight acceptance and inclusion of people with disabilities. In this book, young readers will learn how Easterseals staff and volunteers work together to uplift communities by promoting access and equality for all.

Kendra Davenport, President and CEO of Easterseals , said, "For over 100 years, Easterseals has done incredible work impacting the lives of individuals with disabilities-from birth throughout the lifespan-in communities across the country. It is important to continue that momentum by inspiring future generations to learn how they can make a difference in the world."

"Making a Difference with Easterseals" is targeted to readers in grades 2-5 and is available in print and digital formats. It is sold to schools and libraries nationwide, with a percentage of proceeds donated to Easterseals.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. Trusted by families for more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, employment, and transportation. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports each year to 1.5 million children and adults with disabilities, as well as veterans, older adults, and their families-from early childhood programs for the critical first five years to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, transportation and mobility services, veterans' programs, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of one in four Americans with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people to be full and equal participants in society. To learn more, visit .

