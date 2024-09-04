Amber Wright, R.J. O'brien Global Head Of Fixed Income, To Assume Additional Role Of Head Of EMEA Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO and DUBAI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced the of Amber Wright, Managing Director and Global Head of Fixed Income, to the additional role of Head of EMEA Sales. Along with her current responsibilities for the firm's interest rate initiatives globally, Wright has assumed leadership of sales in the firm's Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region.

Based in Dubai after serving for several years out of RJO's London office, Wright is overseeing brokers and recruiting new sales professionals for the firm's London, Dubai and Paris offices. She reports to RJO President and Chief Sales Officer Daniel Staniford.

Staniford said: "Amber does a fabulous job in every role she assumes, and we know she will help us further grow the organization as she assumes these new responsibilities. She's had a tremendous impact on our growing fixed income offering, and we're looking forward to benefiting from her leadership in building out our EMEA sales team.

Wright said:

"I am truly honored and excited to step into the role of EMEA Head of Sales for R.J. O'Brien while continuing my responsibilities as Global Head of Fixed Income. This dual role presents a unique opportunity to drive our regional sales strategies across all asset classes, whilst we further enhance the success we've achieved in our Rates business. I am excited to leverage our EMEA team's expertise, build on our strong foundation and explore new growth opportunities across both domains. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners." Wright began her RJO career trajectory in July 2019 as Director, Global Sales, and she was named Senior Director in early 2021. She was promoted to Executive Director, Global Head of Fixed Income and E-Trading Sales in January 2022 and to Managing Director in July 2023. Wright won the "Crystal Ladder" award at the 2022 Markets Media European Women in Finance Awards.

Prior to RJO, Wright spent two years at Capula Investment Management LLP, a global London-based fixed income specialist hedge fund she joined to establish a new systematic trading team, playing a leading role in the development and execution of a model-driven trading and algorithmic execution capability. She began her career at Barclays Investment Bank as a futures and options broker, developing a specialty in U.S. treasury basis and relative value strategies.

Wright earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Liverpool.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates

is the oldest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for five consecutive years, and the firm and its UK affiliate have earned eight honors from the HFM Global publications in recent years.

