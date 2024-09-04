Alphagraphics Makes Franchise Business Review's Most Profitable Franchises List For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company's franchisees give the printing and marketing solutions franchisor very high marks on the owner satisfaction report

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has been listed as one of the nation's Most Profitable Franchises

by Franchise Business Review (FBR) in its 2024 report.

AlphaGraphics earns a spot on Franchise Business Review's Most Profitable Franchisees list based on franchise owner satisfaction.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named to FBR's prestigious list of the most profitable franchises this year," said Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development. "AlphaGraphics prides itself on our relationship with our franchise owners. We put a great deal of effort into providing our franchise owners with the tools they need in order to achieve their goals while still offering an enjoyable culture, atmosphere and franchise community. By focusing on finding franchise owners who flourish in this culture, we ensure that the whole organization thrives."

To compile the list, FBR analyzed 385 leading franchise brands representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners to identify the most profitable franchise opportunities. Franchise owners were asked 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, financial opportunity, training, marketing support, operational support, and franchise culture.

In addition to ranking above the benchmark for franchisee satisfaction, criteria for the Most Profitable Franchises list also considered overall investment level and average owner incomes. All brands on the list have at least 25% of their franchise owners earning annual incomes of $150,000 or higher.

"Overall, franchisee income numbers are down slightly, by 5% from last year," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "This is not surprising given inflation and labor increases. However, larger, multi-unit franchises are faring better this year, with reported incomes up by about 5%. It's important to remember the income franchise owners can earn over time as they build equity in their businesses-to look at the whole investment and the long-term value of a business. Much of the wealth that business owners ultimately realize comes from long-term equity, which they cash out when they sell the business."

According to the report, FBR found that AlphaGraphics' franchise owners say that they are highly satisfied with their company. Here's how the franchisees rated their franchise:



91% of franchisees enjoy operating their business.

91% of franchisees are likely to recommend the brand to others. 89% of franchisees feel supportive of each other.

To see FBR's complete list of the 2024 Most Profitable Franchises, visit .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics' services, visit . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit ..

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the U.S. and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 3,190+ service centers in 58 Countries with more than 12,000 associates - our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2023 €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at:

