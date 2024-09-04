Global Leaders And Civic Courage Congratulate The People Of Bangladesh And Its Interim Government & Pledge Support

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In

a letter to the people of Bangladesh and citizens of goodwill around the world , 197 global leaders including 92 Nobel Laureates

wished Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser to the Interim of Bangladesh and

the people of Bangladesh "peace and success in the months and years ahead."

Referencing what Yunus and others have called Bangladesh's "second liberation" the leaders, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, businessman Richard Branson, and activist Jane Goodall,

wrote, "Just as the nation's young people have inspired [Muhammad Yunus], we know that he will inspire them to play a leadership role in bringing a bright new future to Bangladesh."

A violent response by the then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's forces to a student-led protest resulted in the students' call for her resignation and ultimately to Hasina fleeing the country on August 5.

Muhammad Yunus was then asked by the student leaders to lead the Interim Government. Yunus and the other Advisers, including two student leaders, were sworn in by Bangladesh's President on August 8.

"We applaud the interim government's commitment to bring free and fair elections back to Bangladesh," the letter from world leaders continued, "and its commitment to allowing democracy to flourish.

We stand ready to help in any way we can to support the efforts of Bangladesh and the

interim

government to lead the world in creating a new and better civilization, as Professor Yunus has repeatedly called for."

Bangladesh is coming out of an extended period of repression and autocratic rule.

In September 2023 Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard wrote about "the beleaguered state of human rights in Bangladesh."

Callamard continued, "The abuse of laws and misuse of the justice system to settle vendettas is inconsistent and incompatible with international human rights treaties."

In addition to the letter of support from world leaders , messages of support have poured in from sitting heads of state and government and leaders of international institutions.

For example, UN Secretary General António Guterres wrote this to Professor Yunus: "Bangladesh stands at a crucial juncture in its history.

The United Nations fully supports the effort toward an inclusive and prosperous democracy and remains committed to working with your government and to extend support, as may be requested...."

Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, one of the letter's signers, said, "I sincerely hope that, under Muhammad Yunus's leadership, the people of Bangladesh will be able to enjoy freedom and that he will help Bangladesh become a free and democratic country.

It has been an honor to join with global leaders and people of goodwill around the world in supporting Dr. Yunus and the people of Bangladesh's efforts to secure a flourishing democracy."

Sam Daley-Harris, the founder of Civic Courage, urged citizens around the world to add their names to those of the global leaders, which they can do by clicking here .

